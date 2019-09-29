Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries receives release from Canada to join U.S.

Double Olympic gold medalist Kaillie Humphries has received release from Bobsleigh Canada, the governing body announced on Saturday, freeing her to compete for the United States. Humphries, who last year filed a harassment complaint against Bobsleigh Canada and stepped away from competition, had most recently been denied release by a judge after filing a lawsuit. Vieria defies 'hell' to become oldest world championship medalist

Japan's Yusuke Suzuki won the world championship 50 kilometers race walk on Sunday while 43-year-old Joao Vieira defied conditions he described as "hell" to become the oldest man to win a medal in any event. The Portuguese veteran, taking part in his eleventh world championship, finished second to add to the bronze medal that he won in Moscow in 2013, while Canada's Evan Dunfee was third. Equestrian: Bloomberg aims for show jumping to leap into the mainstream

Sitting above the Longines Global Champions Tour arena on Governors Island on Saturday, equestrian Georgina Bloomberg was eyeing more than just her New York City hometown on the horizon - she was picturing a bright future for her sport. Bloomberg, who won a team bronze medal at the Pan American Games in 2015, sees endless possibilities in the United States for show jumping, a sport widely seen as more popular in Europe. The key, according to the 36-year-old American, is bringing the sport to the crowds. NFL notebook: Chargers activate Gordon, RB could play

The Los Angeles Chargers added running back Melvin Gordon to the active roster on Saturday, meaning he's eligible to play Sunday in Miami just days after ending his holdout. Coach Anthony Lynn had hoped to get the Pro Bowl running back ready for the Week 5 home game against the Denver Broncos. But running back Justin Jackson has a calf strain and was ruled out against the Dolphins. Gordon is expected to play. Equestrian: Horses take the ferry for show-jumping event on New York island

You can lead a horse to water but can you make 95 of them board a ferry from Lower Manhattan to an island in the middle of the New York Harbor? The answer, thankfully for the organizers of this weekend's Longines Global Champions Tour show-jumping competition on New York City's Governors Island, is yes. Santa Anita suffers another horse death

Santa Anita Park saw another horsing fatality on Saturday when Emtech, a 3-year-old colt, sustained injury and had to be euthanized. The horse went down in the middle of the track during the fall meet, throwing off jockey Mario Gutierrez. He walked away uninjured. Agassi finds few places of comparison in modern 'aggressive' field

As a tennis player, Andre Agassi defied comparison. And as a retiree, the eight-times Grand Slam champion would rather not try himself. Reflecting on his career on Saturday, at the Longines Global Champions Tour in New York, Agassi said the game today had simply changed too much for him to find an analog among the sport's current top performers. Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Clemson hangs on vs. North Carolina

Top-ranked Clemson needed a late defensive stop on North Carolina's two-point conversion attempt to hold on for a 21-20 victory Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C. UNC's Javonte Williams ran in from the 1-yard line with 1:17 left, but the Tigers swarmed and thwarted the two-point attempt on quarterback Sam Howell's rushing attempt around right end. College football notebook: One play, two injured for Purdue

A pair of key Purdue offensive players were injured on the same play on Saturday against Minnesota. Quarterback Elijah Sindelar went down with a shoulder injury after being sacked from behind by Minnesota defensive lineman Tai'yon Devers, while sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore was injured when his leg buckled on a pass route. Both had to be helped off the field, and Moore was eventually carted off the sideline to the locker room. Athletics: Sizzling Coleman leaves Doha cold with 100 meters win

American Christian Coleman scorched to the 100 meters world championship gold medal on Saturday but the crowning of the world's fastest man could generate no more buzz than the air conditioning in a half-empty Khalifa Stadium. Coleman, runner-up to Justin Gatlin two years ago in London, did his part to send a jolt of excitement through a thin audience by turning the tables on his team mate in a season's best 9.76 seconds, making him the sixth fastest man of all-time.

