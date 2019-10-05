Sports News Roundup: NBA-India can emulate basketball's popularity in China: NBA executive; Djokovic eases past Goffin to set up Tokyo final with Millman

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Snooker: Robertson out of World Open after driving to wrong Barnsley

Former snooker world champion Neil Robertson found out the hard way that there are two Barnsleys in England when he was forced to forfeit his World Open qualifier after he drove to the wrong location on the map. The qualifiers were being held at the Barnsley Metrodome in Yorkshire but the Australian set his satellite navigation to direct him to the village of Barnsley in Gloucestershire instead, which was 170 miles away.

LA Sparks general manager ditched after rant at players

The general manager of the Los Angeles Sparks Women's NBA team was fired on Friday after ESPN reported that she made racially insensitive remarks in a profanity-laced rant at the players. Penny Toler's tirade came after the Sparks last month lost game two of their WNBA semi-finals against the Connecticut Sun, who went on to sweep the series 3-0.

American Muhammad breaks own world record to win 400m hurdles

American Dalilah Muhammad broke her own world record to win the women's 400 metres hurdles at the world championships with a time of 52.16 seconds on Friday, edging out compatriot Sydney McLaughlin in a gripping race. The 29-year-old Muhammad, the 2016 Olympic champion, crossed the finish line 0.04 seconds faster than her previous world record set in July.

NHL roundup: Caps' Samsonov beats Isles in debut

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves to win his NHL debut as the Washington Capitals spoiled the New York Islanders' season opener with a 2-1 victory Friday night in Uniondale, N.Y. T.J. Oshie and Jakub Vrana scored for the Capitals, who won their second straight road game.

NBA-India can emulate basketball's popularity in China: NBA executive

Basketball can become as popular in India as it is in neighboring China and bringing pre-season games to Mumbai can prove a timely catalyst, a top NBA executive has told Reuters. Cricket-mad India, with its population of 1.3 billion, has been for years on the radar of the National Basketball Association, which has arranged the visits of 35 current and former players in the country since 2006.

NFL notebook: Bears' Trubisky among several QBs ruled out

Friday saw no shortage of injury news in the NFL -- particularly pertaining to quarterbacks. And nowhere was the news bigger than in Chicago. The Bears have officially ruled starter Mitchell Trubisky out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears in London as he deals with a dislocated left shoulder and slight labrum tear sustained in last weekend's 16-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Chase Daniel will start in his place.

Barty sets up Beijing final showdown with Osaka

Australia's world number one Ash Barty beat eighth seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 6-3 3-6 7-6(7) in Beijing on Saturday to set up a China Open final with Japan's Naomi Osaka. Both Barty and Bertens saved a match point in a thrilling third set tiebreak before the Australian top seed wrapped up the encounter in two hours 20 minutes.

Djokovic eases past Goffin to set up Tokyo final with Millman

World number one Novak Djokovic eased past Belgian third seed David Goffin 6-3 6-4 at the Japan Open in Tokyo on Saturday to book his place in Sunday's final against John Millman. Djokovic beat Goffin in one hour and 29 minutes, extending his head-to-head record against the 2017 champion to seven wins, and will now face Australia's Millman who beat American Reilly Opelka in the other semi-final.

Olympic champion McNeal disqualified after false start in 100m hurdles

Olympic champion Brianna McNeal was disqualified from the 100m hurdles after a false start in qualification at the world athletics championships on Saturday. The 28-year-old American, who is also the 2013 world champion, disputed the referee's call until she was shown the video replay in which she could be seen moving off the blocks before the starting gun had sounded.

MLB roundup: Strasburg, Scherzer lead Nats past Dodgers

Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer led the charge on just two days of rest as the Washington Nationals got even in the National League Division Series with a 4-2 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. Strasburg (1-0) gave up one run over six strong innings, and Scherzer struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth as the Nationals leveled the best-of-five series 1-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)