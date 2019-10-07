Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Rookie Knight clinches rare American victory on LPGA Tour

Cheyenne Knight scored a rare American success when she won the Volunteers of America Classic by two strokes in north Texas on Sunday. LPGA Tour rookie Knight sank a tricky 12-foot birdie at the penultimate hole to preserve her lead and she subsequently beat out compatriots Brittany Altomare and Jaye Marie Green at the Old American Golf Club at The Colony. Lyles, future union leader or face of sport or both

Noah Lyles was talking more like a labor organizer than the next Usain Bolt following his 200 meters win at the world championships, the American sprinter hinting he might be as likely to lead an athletes' union as be the face of the sport. "I would love that (to lead an athletes' union), I think about that constantly," Lyles told Reuters. "I talk to a lot of people about that. Brady passes Favre on NFL all-time passing list

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady surpassed Brett Favre to move into third place on the NFL's all-time passing yardage list during Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins. Brady eclipsed Favre (71,838) with a 15-yard completion to Julian Edelman with 6:56 left in the third quarter. He entered the game with 71,575 and stood at 71,846 after the play. Senators to retire Phillips' No. 4

The Ottawa Senators will retire the No. 4 worn by defenseman Chris Phillips, the franchise's all-time leader in games played, later this season. "That's not even on the radar, for that to happen," he said Saturday, per NHL.com. "Obviously, your dream growing up is to win a Stanley Cup. And that's really all that really matters. You never thought of retiring your jersey or anything like that. But as you get older, as you see that happen with ... guys you played with, that becomes a 'maybe' or a 'what if' or a 'wouldn't that be cool.' And to be there among the best that ever played for this team and be in the same sentence feels very special." U.S reassert authority in men's 4x400m relay

The United States comfortably won the men's 4x400 meters relay gold at the world championships on Sunday, reasserting their authority in the event after their dominance was interrupted two years ago. Rai Benjamin, silver medalist in the 400m hurdles, completed the win as he held off Jamaica's Demish Gaye around the final leg as the U.S won in 2:56.69. Horse racing: Waldgeist denies Enable unprecedented Arc hat trick

Waldgeist, ridden by Pierre-Charles Boudot, won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to deny Enable a hat trick of victories in Europe's richest race on Sunday. Enable, ridden by veteran jockey Frankie Dettori, looked set for an unprecedented third straight win at Longchamp, only for the 16-1 shot Waldgeist to pip her to the line. Successful world championships no desert mirage in the end

A successful world athletics championships had looked like a desert mirage but the event eventually came to life with an oasis of thrills and packed houses to rescue Qatari organizers and officials before the curtain came down on Sunday. Struggling due to a lack of interest from locals, the 10-day showcase delivered on the final weekend as criticism over an empty stadium and stifling heat of around 38 degrees Celsius was replaced by an atmosphere at last worthy of a world event. U.S. storm to gold in women's 4x400 meters relay

The United States stormed to victory in the women's 4x400 meters relay at the world championships on Sunday after leading from the start to clock a world leading time. U.S. Olympic champion relay runner Phyllis Francis opened a comfortable lead before passing the baton to Sydney McLaughlin, silver medalist in the 400m hurdles at the worlds in Doha. WR Brown seeking more than $40 million from Raiders, Patriots

The NFL Players Association has filed grievances against the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots on behalf of unemployed wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is seeking millions from the teams, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday. In all, Brown is asking for more than $40 million in salary, fines and voided guarantees, Rapoport said. League MVP Delle Donne to start WNBA Finals game three

League most valuable player Elena Delle Donne will start for the Washington Mystics in Sunday's game three of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) finals against the Connecticut Sun, the team announced. Forward Delle Donne scored a team-high 22 points in game one but left game two with back spasms and was later diagnosed with a herniated disc.

