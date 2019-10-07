International Development News
Footballer Ezequiel Esperon dies at 23 after falling from 6th floor

Devdiscourse News Desk Buenos Aires
Updated: 07-10-2019 13:29 IST
Image Credit: Instagram (ezeesperon)

Argentinian footballer Ezequiel Esperon, 23, has died after he fell from a sixth-floor terrace. He was reportedly partying with his friends when the incident happened. Esperon was pronounced dead shortly after reaching Zubizarreta Hospital in Buenos Aires, according to media reports.

Club Atlético All Boys confirmed the Ezequiel Esperon's death through a tweet in Spanish.

Apart from Club Atletico All Boys, Esperon was also a part of the Grêmio club and Atlante club.

COUNTRY : Argentina
