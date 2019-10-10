International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation decreased to 4.8% in Sept from 7.5% in Aug -CAPMAS

Reuters
Updated: 10-10-2019 12:39 IST
Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation decreased to 4.8% in Sept from 7.5% in Aug -CAPMAS

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation decreased to 4.8% in September from 7.5% in August, the official statistics agency CAMPAS said on Thursday.

Egypt is approaching the end of an IMF-backed economic reform programme that during 2017 saw the annual inflation rate rise to 33%. The country hiked domestic fuel prices in July as part of the terms of the agreement.

Also Read: Mo Salah, Egypt fall out again after vote in FIFA awards goes astray

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Egypt statistics agency IMF
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019