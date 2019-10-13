Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Chicago's flood of Paralympians underscores depth of wheelchair marathon talent

The participation of 27 Paralympians and a big increase in prize money could make Sunday's Chicago Marathon wheelchair race the most competitive yet. "Having 27 Paralympians is huge," four-times Paralympian Tatyana McFadden, one of the favorites, told reporters on the eve of the race. "I think it brings it to a whole other level." Chinese fans miffed at NBA, but not enough to skip a game

Thousands of Chinese basketball fans cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets at an NBA exhibition game in the city of Shenzhen on Saturday night - but some warned the organization to stay out of politics. Daryl Morey, general manager of another team, the Houston Rockets, voiced support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in a tweet last week, prompting Chinese sponsors and partners to cut ties with the NBA. Triathlon: Germany's Frodeno wins Ironman World Championship, compatriot Haug takes women's race

Jan Frodeno won his third Ironman World Championship triathlon in a course record time in Hawaii on Saturday to continue German dominance of the men's event. Anne Haug won the women's race to complete a German double. MLB notebook: Angels reportedly knew of Skaggs' drug use

A Los Angeles Angels employee admitted to federal investigators that he provided oxycodone to Tyler Skaggs, used the drug with the late pitcher for years, and that the team knew about Skaggs' drug abuse, ESPN reported Saturday. Eric Kay, the Angels' director of communications, also told the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that five other players used opiates while with the team, according to an investigation by the network's "Outside the Lines." Freese, 2011 WS MVP, announces retirement

David Freese, the 2011 World Series Most Valuable Player with the St. Louis Cardinals, announced his retirement on Saturday after 11 seasons. "Padres, Cardinals, Angels, Pirates, and Dodgers. You took a 23-year old kid out of college and pushed him to 36," wrote Freese in a social media post, thanking all the clubs he was a part of during his career. "Can't thank you enough for that. Needed it. Will never stop thinking about the days I got to be around such wonderful people playing this game. As I move forward with the next phase of my life, I am forever grateful to all of you and the game of baseball." Brilliant Biles wins vault gold to tie worlds medal record

Simone Biles claimed a record-equaling 23rd medal at the gymnastics world championships on Saturday, leading an American one-two finish in the vault final in Stuttgart. Biles produced two breathtaking vaults -- a Cheng and an Amanar -- to finish with an average score of 15.399 inside a packed arena. NFL notebook: WR Brown reportedly wants to play

Antonio Brown wants to resolve his off-field issues and return to the NFL soon, as ESPN reported Saturday the former Steelers-Raiders-Patriots wideout hopes to have his playing status cleared up "in the next few weeks." Brown, 31, is being investigated by the NFL under its personal conduct policy after a former trainer filed a lawsuit alleging that he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Kipchoge's sub-two hour marathon like landing on the moon

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made athletics history on Saturday when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, stretching the limits of human endeavor and passing a milestone few thought could be reached for decades if at all. Guided by green laser beams shone onto the road and helped by 41 world class athletes choreographed into rotating teams of pacemakers, the Olympic champion and world record holder smashed the barrier by 20 seconds, finishing in one hour 59.40 minutes. Top 25 roundup: South Carolina stuns No. 3 Georgia

Georgia's Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 42-yard field-goal attempt wide left at the end of the second overtime Saturday as visiting South Carolina shocked the No. 3 Bulldogs 20-17 in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1) had the ball first in overtime but turned it over on the second play, when Jake Fromm's pass went off the hands of a receiver and into the arms of Israel Mukuamu for the sophomore cornerback's third interception of the game. NHL roundup: Oilers stay unbeaten, drop Rangers

Connor McDavid scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 10:16 remaining, and Leon Draisaitl collected two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers dominated the third period and remained unbeaten with a 4-1 victory over the host New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon. The Oilers improved to 5-0 for the first time since the 1985-86 season and became the first team in NHL history to open a season with five straight wins while overcoming a deficit in each contest.

