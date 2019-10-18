Sarfaraz Ahmed sacked? Rumors make rounds about Pakistan captain

Certain unconfirmed rumors about Pakistani cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed are going viral on Friday. The rumors claim that Sarfaraz has been sacked from his post by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of Australia tour.
Sarfaraz Ahmed and PCB representatives were not immediately available for comment.
Breaking ‼ The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain from all formats, with immediate effect.#Sarfaraz #Cricket pic.twitter.com/IIjC3bgcAg— Ten Cricket (@TenCricketPk_) October 18, 2019
🚨 BREAKING 🚨PCB Removes Sarfaraz Ahmed as Captain From All 3 Formats 🏏#Cricket | #Pakistan | #SarfarazAhmed— Fantasy11 expert (@Fantasy11xpert) October 18, 2019
Further details are awaited. Please note that these are just rumors as of now and no official confirmation has been received from the parties involved.