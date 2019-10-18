International Development News
Sarfaraz Ahmed sacked? Rumors make rounds about Pakistan captain

Devdiscourse News Desk Islamabad
Updated: 18-10-2019 13:01 IST
File Photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@TheRealPCB)

Certain unconfirmed rumors about Pakistani cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed are going viral on Friday. The rumors claim that Sarfaraz has been sacked from his post by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of Australia tour.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and PCB representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Further details are awaited. Please note that these are just rumors as of now and no official confirmation has been received from the parties involved.

COUNTRY : Pakistan
