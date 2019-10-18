Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer: Social media facilitates racist abuse, says Leicester's Morgan

Leicester City skipper Wes Morgan has said racist abuse in football has got worse since he started his career and the rise of social media makes it easier to target players. The Jamaica international was speaking in the wake of England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria, which was marred by a section of home supporters taunting black players with monkey chants and Nazi salutes. NBA notebook: Wizards lock up Beal with $72 million extension

Bradley Beal committed to the Washington Wizards, ending a months-long negotiation while keeping options to hit free agency in the near future on the table for the coveted All-Star guard. "Bradley embodies the type of high-character, team-first player that we want to have representing our fans and our city and we're very happy to sign him to this extension," said Wizards owner Ted Leonsis. Patrick Day dies following brutal knockout

American boxer Patrick Day died on Wednesday in Chicago as a result of the traumatic brain injury he suffered during his fight on Saturday, where he was knocked out by Charles Conwell in the 10th round. Day, 27, had been in a coma for four days following his defeat and, despite having emergency brain surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, doctors were unable to save the junior middleweight. NBA's Silver says Hong Kong tweet furor already hit league's bottom line

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday that the fallout following a tweet from a Houston Rockets official who backed the Hong Kong democracy protests has already cost the league substantial financial losses in China. The National Basketball Association spent years building a huge following and burgeoning business in China, a market worth an estimated $4 billion for the league, but its future in the country is suddenly on shaky ground. Report: Dolphins have talked about trading RB Drake

The Miami Dolphins, winless through their first five games this season, have engaged in trade discussions with other teams about running back Kenyan Drake, NFL Network reported Thursday. Sources close to the situation told the network's Ian Rapoport that Miami would consider a deal if the right offer came along for Drake, who is playing out the final season of his original rookie contract. Cycling: Sunweb teenager Maas may never walk again after collision with car

Teenage cyclist Edo Maas of Sunweb's development team may never walk again after he fractured his back in a collision with a car at the Piccolo Lombardia race earlier this month, the German cycling team has said. Maas, 19, was moved to a hospital in Milan with injuries to his face, neck and back after the collision on the Madonna del Ghisallo hill. He underwent a series of intensive surgeries and has since regained consciousness. NFL MVP Mahomes suffers knee injury, leaving future murky

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's reigning MVP, suffered a right knee injury on Thursday that leaves the immediate future in question for him and one of the league's title contenders. Mahomes was forced from the game against the Denver Broncos after getting hurt during a quarterback sneak in the second quarter in which he plowed forward amid a pile of players. NFL notebook: Jets' Thomas says Patriots' stint a waste of time

New York Jets receiver Demaryius Thomas termed his short stint with the New England Patriots a "waste of time" and, in an interview with the New York Daily News, said the team was disrespectful to him. Thomas was released by the Patriots at the final roster cutdown and re-signed three days later before being traded to the Jets on Sept. 11. The two teams play on Monday night and there is no love lost on Thomas' part. MLB notebook: Girardi steps down as USA Baseball manager

Focusing on a return to managing in the majors, Joe Girardi stepped down as manager of USA Baseball. The 55-year-old Girardi has interviewed with the Chicago Cubs and is a candidate for openings with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. Tiger targeting Tokyo Olympics

Golfing great Tiger Woods is targeting the Tokyo Olympics as he seeks to add another glittering chapter to his storied career. Golf returned to the Games in 2016 after a 112-year absence but Woods, who dominated the sport in the first decade of the 21st century, missed its return through injury.

