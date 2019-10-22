Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL roundup: Packers rout Raiders behind Rodgers' 6 TDs

Aaron Rodgers threw five touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers capped their fifth home game in seven weeks with a 42-24 dismantling of the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Green Bay improved to 6-1 under first-year coach Matt LaFleur behind the biggest game of the season from Rodgers. When he hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 74-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, Rodgers had six total touchdowns compared to six incompletions and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. He wound up completing 25 of 31 passes for 429 yards. Federer wins in 53 minutes to advance in Basel in 1,500th tour game

Swiss top seed Roger Federer celebrated his 1,500th ATP match with a commanding 6-2 6-1 win over Germany's Peter Gojowczyk in the first round of the Swiss Indoors championship in Basel on Monday. Playing in his hometown, 20-times Grand Slam champion Federer barely broke sweat as he fired 12 aces and won 82% of his first service points, wrapping up the encounter against the hapless German qualifier in 53 minutes. Steelers LB Chickillo arrested: Report

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Details surrounding the alleged incident were unclear, though the newspaper reported the arrest occurred in southern Pennsylvania. It added Chickillo, 26, was arraigned before 8 a.m. ET Sunday, released on bond and scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing later this month. NHL Roundup: Canucks score three in 1st, beat Rangers

NHL roundup: Canucks score three in 1st, beat Rangers Jacob Markstrom made 16 of his season-high 38 saves in the third period, and Bo Horvat scored the first road power-play goal for Vancouver, who held on for a victory over the host New York Rangers on Sunday. Tennis: Murray back in Davis Cup frame

Former world number one Andy Murray has been named in Britain's team for next month's revamped Davis Cup tournament as he continues his encouraging comeback from career-saving hip surgery. The 32-year-old Scot, who won the European Open on Sunday for his first title in over two years, joins his doubles playing brother Jamie, along with Dan Evans and Neal Skupski in the Leon Smith-captained team. Tennis: Canada's Shapovalov says maiden triumph 'weight off the shoulders'

Denis Shapovalov may have had to wait longer than he would have liked before winning his first ATP title at the Stockholm Open but the young Canadian said on Monday he always knew his day would come. Shapovalov was 0-for-7 in ATP semi-finals before Saturday's win over Japan's Yuichi Sugita, which he followed with a victory over Serbian Filip Krajinovic to become the first Canadian to win a men's title since Milos Raonic in 2016. Soccer: Fast-growing MLS awards expansion franchise to Sacramento

Major League Soccer is heading for Sacramento after California's capital city was revealed as its latest expansion club on Monday. The club, which will take over the banner of the Sacramento Republic Football Club soccer team that has played in the lower-tier United Soccer League (USL) since 2014, will begin playing in 2022 in a new downtown stadium as MLS's 29th team. Athletics: New shoes put spring in marathoners' step

Two remarkable marathon marks were breached in one spectacular weekend -- one had belonged to Paula Radcliffe while the other broke the mythical sub-two hour milestone -- and both were accomplished with the help of space age shoes. On a pancake flat course in Vienna on Oct. 12, escorted by a rotation of 41 world class pacemakers, Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge stretched the limits of human endeavor by becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. Dolphins S McCain facing punishment for spitting in fan's face

Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain faces discipline from the team and a police investigation after he allegedly spit in the face of a Buffalo fan after Sunday's loss to the Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buffalo News reported McCain also threatened to spit in the face a 13-year-old boy who heckled him prior to the game. Tennis: Berrettini sets up second round clash with Dimitrov in Vienna

Italy's Matteo Berrettini fought back from a set down to beat Briton Kyle Edmund 3-6 6-3 6-4 in the first round of the Vienna Open on Monday, giving his chances of qualifying for next month's ATP Finals a shot in the arm. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas have already qualified for the season-ending tournament in London, with Alexander Zverev and Berrettini currently occupying the last two available spots.

