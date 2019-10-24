Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Alex Morgan announces she is pregnant with April due date

United States soccer star Alex Morgan announced Wednesday that she is pregnant and expecting to give birth to a baby girl in April. The 30-year-old Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco revealed the news on various social media accounts. MLB notebook: Cubs reportedly set to hire Ross as manager

The Chicago Cubs will name David Ross as manager, succeeding Joe Maddon, according to multiple reports Wednesday morning. ESPN reported the Cubs will make the official announcement Thursday. Leonard brings his NBA dominance to dangerous Clippers

More than an hour after Tuesday's season-opening showdown between the NBA's two Los Angeles teams, a crammed room of reporters awaited the man of the hour – new Clippers star KawhiLeonard. Leonard fittingly arrived well after any other players, just as he had last June when he lifted the NBA Finals trophy with the Toronto Raptors. Tennis: Ruthless Federer obliterates Albot to reach Basel quarter-finals

Ruthless Roger Federer stayed on course for a 10th title at his hometown Swiss Indoor tournament in Basel, dropping only three games in crushing Moldova's Radu Albot on Wednesday. The 38-year-old, who has lost six games so far in the tournament, dispatched his hapless opponent in only 62 minutes winning the second-round match 6-0 6-3. Clippers' Beverley fined for tossing ball into stands

The NBA's fine for tossing a basketball into the stands appears to be $25,000 -- whether the throw is made in anger or in celebration. The league docked Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley that amount Wednesday, a day after he threw a ball into the crowd at the end of his team's season-opening, 112-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. 76ers' Simmons opens up on casino incident

The Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons has opened up on the incident at Melbourne's Crown Casino where he suggested he was subject to racial profiling by security staff. Australian Simmons created a media storm in August when he said on social media that he and his friends felt "personally singled out" when asked for identification by casino staff. NFL notebook: Brady unsure about future status

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady acknowledged publicly for the first time that he is uncertain about his future as he enters the final year of his contract. "One day I'll wake up and feel like that will be enough. When that day comes, that day comes. I don't know if it will be after this year. I don't know if it will be five years from now," the 42-year-old Brady said Wednesday on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show." NHL notebook: Wild's Dubnyk (upper body) is day-to-day

Minnesota goaltender Devan Dubnyk will miss the Wild's Thursday game against the Nashville Predators with an upper-body injury, the team announced Wednesday. Dubnyk is listed as day-to-day after being injured in a collision during the opening minutes of the second period Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers. Trout, Yelich win prestigious Hank Aaron Award

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers were selected Wednesday as winners of the Hank Aaron Award, which goes to the top offensive player in each league. Yelich won the National League honor for the second straight season and is also in position to repeat as NL MVP. Trout won the American League honor for the second time -- 2014 was the first -- and is one of the favorites to win his third AL MVP award. Woods shoots six-under-par 64 for clubhouse lead at Zozo

Tiger Woods returned to competition in style, taking the clubhouse lead with a spectacular six-under-par 64 in the opening round at the Zozo Championship on Thursday. Two months after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, the 15-times major champion overcame a poor start, three straight bogeys, bouncing back with nine birdies at Narashino Country Club.

