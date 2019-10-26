International Development News
Development News Edition

Avs carve up Golden Knights to close trip strong

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 06:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 06:37 IST
Avs carve up Golden Knights to close trip strong

Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert each scored two goals, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had a goal and two assists and Nathan MacKinnon extended his points streak as the Colorado Avalanche cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas. Cale Makar scored his first regular-season NHL goal for Colorado, which finished its season-long six-game road trip with a 4-1-1 mark. Philipp Grubauer finished with 25 saves to improve to 6-1-1 this season.

MacKinnon, who had two assists, became the fifth player in franchise history to open the season with a point streak of at least 10 games. William Karlsson scored the lone goal for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 22 saves on 26 shots before being pulled with 7:24 left in the second period. Garret Sparks, making his Golden Knights debut, finished up and had 12 saves on 14 shots.

Colorado needed just 28 seconds to take a 1-0 lead as Bellemare -- who spent the last two years with Vegas -- intercepted a Mark Stone clearing pass near the blue line and then beat Fleury glove-side with a wrist shot from the slot. Vegas, which didn't attempt a shot in the first eight minutes, tied it at the 18:30 mark when Karlsson one-timed a Reilly Smith pass from the edge of the right circle for his second goal of the season.

But the Avalanche regained the lead just 43 seconds later when Kadri, left alone at the top of the left circle, fired a wrist shot through traffic and through Fleury's pads. Colorado then broke the game open with three second-period goals to build its lead to 5-1.

The 20-year-old Makar, who scored in his Stanley Cup playoff debut last spring, made it 3-1, picking up a loose puck inside the right circle and firing a shot into the open side of the net at 7:55. Kadri extended the lead to 4-1 less than three minutes later on the power play with his second goal of the game and fifth of the season, one-timing a MacKinnon pass from the top of the left circle past Fleury's blocker side.

Calvert followed with his second goal of the season, finishing a two-on-one rush with Bellemare with a wrist shot from the right circle past Sparks' glove side. Calvert ended the scoring with a short-handed goal with 2:02 remaining when his backhanded pass from the end boards behind the net caromed in off the back of Sparks' pad. That chance also began with a two-on-one rush with Bellemare.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumble 7 pc after Q2 earnings

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Avs carve up Golden Knights to close trip strong

Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert each scored two goals, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had a goal and two assists and Nathan MacKinnon extended his points streak as the Colorado Avalanche cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Frid...

Hong Kong medics join anti-govt protests to "resist tyranny"

Hong Kong medical workers plan to rally in the heart of the citys financial centre on Saturday, angry at perceived police brutality during more than four months of sometimes violent anti-government protests. Pro-democracy activists have att...

UPDATE 4-California firefighters take offensive against blazes in wine country, L.A. suburbs

California firefighters aided by subsiding winds on Friday took the offensive against two major wildfires at opposite ends of the state, one displacing 50,000 suburban Los Angeles residents and another roaring through Sonoma Countys famed w...

Bucs DE Pierre-Paul may be activated to play Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul could return to action this Sunday after missing all of training camp and the first seven games of the season after injuring his neck in an offseason car wreck. Coach Bruce Arians told re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019