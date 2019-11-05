International Development News
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 10:31 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. WADA to investigate athletes coached by banned Salazar: report

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Craig Reedie has said the organization will look into athletes who trained under banned coach Alberto Salazar as part of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), according to a London Times report on Tuesday. Salazar, who counts Britain's Olympic and world champion Mo Farah among the top distance runners he has coached, was last month banned for four years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for doping violations. Trump wins political support from key Nats players in White House fete

Popular players on the Washington Nationals baseball team praised Donald Trump at Monday's White House celebration of their World Series championship, days after the polarizing U.S. president drew boos from fans and criticism from a pitcher on the underdog team. Trump congratulated the Nationals on their first ever World Series title against the Houston Astros last week, drawing cheers from thousands of red-clad Nationals fans at the White House South Portico, and winning plaudits from players who took turns at the microphone. Nadal reclaims world number one tag from Djokovic

Rafa Nadal dethroned Serbia's Novak Djokovic to reclaim the number one spot in the ATP rankings on Monday following the Spaniard's semi-final run at the Paris Masters. Nadal withdrew minutes before his semi-final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov with an abdominal injury, with the 33-year-old deciding not to take any risks ahead of the Nov. 10-17 ATP Finals. Hurdler Harper Nelson ends retirement to chase Olympic gold

American hurdler Dawn Harper Nelson is coming out of retirement to chase more Olympic gold, the 35-year-old has said. Harper Nelson, who gave birth to a daughter in April, said on Monday she was training for the 2020 Tokyo Games and hoped to win a third Olympic 100m hurdles medal. Nats' Rendon up for NL MVP

Third baseman Anthony Rendon, who helped lead the Washington Nationals to their first World Series championship, is a finalist for the National League Most Valuable Player award. The three candidates for each of Major League Baseball's top eight individual honors -- American League and NL MVP, AL and NL Cy Young Award, AL and NL Rookie of the Year and AL and NL Manager of the Year -- were announced Monday evening. Soccer: Mexico's Vela named MLS MVP after record-breaking season with LAFC

Los Angeles Football Club forward Carlos Vela was named Major League Soccer's (MLS) Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season on Monday, making him the first Mexican to win the award. Vela enjoyed a record-breaking regular season during which he set a new league-high of 34 goals in 31 games to help LAFC capture the Supporters' Shield and top seed in the MLS Cup playoffs, where his team fell in the conference finals. Horse racing: Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup thriller

Australian stayer Vow and Declare won the 159th running of the Melbourne Cup by a neck at Flemington racecourse on Tuesday, holding firm in a thrilling sprint to the line. The Danny O'Brien-trained gelding worked hard to win the grueling 3,200-metre handicap, dubbed "the race that stops the nation", and gave jockey Craig Williams his first Melbourne Cup triumph. Rugby: U.S. flanker Quill announces international retirement

United States flanker John Quill, who was shown the first red card of the World Cup in Japan, has announced his international retirement, U.S. Rugby said on Monday. Quill was sent off in the United States' first Pool C match against England after his shoulder made contact with the head of Owen Farrell in a no-arms tackle. Motor racing: Penske buys famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Roger Penske bought the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) and IndyCar Series from Hulman & Company on Monday and said he plans to invest new money into the famed track and may even look into bringing Formula One racing back to the venue. The deal makes the former professional driver the fourth owner of the sprawling 110-year-old speedway, where the crown jewel of American open wheel racing is held each Memorial Day weekend with the running of the Indianapolis 500. NFL notebook: Eagles' Jackson set for core surgery

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury, the team announced Monday. Jackson is expected to miss at least six weeks following the operation, which will be performed by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia, according to ESPN. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Jackson hopes to return to action this season, possibly if the team reaches the playoffs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Overseas Bank shares plummet over 14 pc on Q2 loss

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank on Tuesday plummeted over 14 percent after the company reported widening of its net loss for the second quarter ended September 30. The companys stock dropped 13.18 percent to Rs 10.40 on the BSE. On the NSE, ...

Five cops, one civilian injured in Imphal IED blast

At least six persons, including five police commandos, were injured in a powerful IED blast at Imphal town of Manipur on Tuesday, police said. The blast occurred at Thangal Bazaar at 9.30 am. Among those injured were additional superintend...

This Android app secretly purchases premium content without the user being aware

Security researchers at Secure-D, a leading anti-fraud solution from mobile technology company Upstream have identified a popular Android keyboard app, ai.type, making millions of unauthorized purchases of premium digital services. Develope...

China hypes import show, but not everyone's buying it

Shanghai, Nov 5 AFP China touts its annual import fair as proof that it is open for business but Western corporate lobbies are less enthused, with some companies dismissing it as an empty propaganda exercise. President Xi Jinping opened the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019