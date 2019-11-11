International Development News
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Jokic, Nuggets recover to top Wolves in OT

Nikola Jokic hit a 15-foot jumper with 3.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 100-98, in Minneapolis on Sunday. Jokic finished with 20 points and hit a last-second game winner for the second consecutive game. Paul Millsap had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Will Barton scored six of his 13 points in overtime and added 12 rebounds. Raonic withdraws from Canada's Davis Cup team

Canada's Davis Cup Finals hopes suffered a blow when Milos Raonic withdrew from the team on Monday with a back injury. The 28-year-old former world number three will be replaced by 94th-ranked Brayden Schnur for the week-long event in Madrid. Report: Falcons RB Freeman, TE Hooper to have MRIs

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and tight end Austin Hooper are having MRI exams Monday to determine the extent of their injuries, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Freeman initially was diagnosed with a foot sprain following the Falcons' 26-9 upset in New Orleans on Sunday. Hooper left the game with a knee injury. Boise State's Harsin earns extension with win

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin earned a one-year contract extension after his team's 20-17 overtime win against Wyoming on Saturday night. Under the terms of his contract, Harsin receives the extension each season in which the team wins eight games. The Broncos are 8-1. Tsitsipas beats Medvedev in battle of debutants

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Daniil Medvedev 7-6(5) 6-4 in a high-quality battle of the debutants at the ATP Finals on Monday. Tsitsipas, the first Greek player to qualify for the tournament, had lost all five previous matches against the Russian, but turned the tables in impressive fashion. Athletics: CAS confirms Salazar appeal against four-year ban

American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world's top distance runners, has appealed against his four-year ban for doping violations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday. Salazar was given a four-year ban by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on Sept. 30 for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), a camp designed primarily to develop U.S. endurance athletes. NFL roundup: Tannehill, Titans stun Mahomes, Chiefs late

Ryan Tannehill fired a decisive 23-yard touchdown pass to Adam Humphries with 23 seconds remaining Sunday, and the Tennessee Titans stunned the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-32, in Nashville, Tenn. Harrison Butker, who made a field goal as time expired to enable the Chiefs to beat Minnesota last week, had a 52-yard attempt blocked at the buzzer. Tannehill passed for 181 yards and two touchdowns, and Derrick Henry rushed for 188 yards and two more scores. NHL roundup: Kane, Blackhawks outscore Leafs

Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks poured in four goals in the first period before holding on for a 5-4 win over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday evening. Kirby Dach, Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad also scored for Chicago, which has bounced back from a difficult start to collect at least one point in five of six games this month. Alex DeBrincat had three assists. Mercedes boss Wolff to skip Brazil now both F1 titles won

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff will miss Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix, making it the first race he has not attended since 2013, now that his team have won both Formula One championships for an unprecedented sixth year in a row. A Mercedes spokesman said technical director James Allison will be the most senior team member at the track in the Austrian's absence. Chinese smash European hopes of 'Legends' video game glory

Chinese video gamers crushed a team from Europe on Sunday who were hoping to break the domination of Asian players in the world championship finals of online game "League of Legends". With more than $1 million up for grabs, China's FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) swept the tournament, beating Europe's G2 Esports in all three games before a crowd of over 15,000 fans in Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

