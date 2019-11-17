REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/ NHL roundup: Isles rally past Flyers to keep streak alive

Mathew Barzal scored in both the third period and the shootout, as the New York Islanders overcame a three-goal deficit and extended their point streak to 14 games with a 4-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. NFL-FOOTBALL-KAEPERNIK/

Kaepernick ready to play for any team after tryout A spirited Colin Kaepernick said he was ready to play anywhere in the National Football League after a long awaited tryout at an Atlanta area high school on Saturday.

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ Tsitsipas eclipses Federer to set up Thiem showdown

LONDON - Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem have both donned regulation grey Adidas shirts this week but their technicolor games will light up the O2 Arena in the ATP Finals climax on Sunday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-EURO-LUX-POR/REPORT

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Luxembourg v Portugal Luxembourg play Portugal in Group B of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

17 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-SRB-UKR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Serbia v Ukraine Serbia play Ukraine in Group B of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

17 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/REPORT

Soccer - Women's Super League - Tottenham v Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur take on Arsenal in the North London derby, and we'll wrap up the rest of the action from around the Women's Super League, which also includes a Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

17 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Women’s Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal Report of the game and significance of it being first league derby between the two teams and Spurs women's first game at new stadium, which could produce a record attendance in the domestic women's game.

17 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-BGR-CZE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Bulgaria v Czech Republic Bulgaria play Czech Republic in Group A of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

17 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-KVX-ENG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Kosovo v England Kosovo play England in Group A of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

17 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX)

Soccer - Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon continue on Sunday with 11 matches South Sudan v Burkina Faso (1100 GMT) Chad v Mali (1200 GMT) Eswatini v Senegal Benin v Sierra Leone South Africa v Sudan Uganda v Malawi South Africa v Sudan (1300 GMT) Congo v Guinea-Bissau Guinea v Namibia Lesotho v Nigeria Rwanda v Cameroon (1600 GMT) Gabon v Angola (1900 GMT)

17 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-FLA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Flamengo Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Flamengo at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre

17 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-ALB-FRA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Albania v France Albania play France in Group H of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. The match report will also include highlights of the group's other fixtures, Iceland v Moldova and Andorra v Turkey.

17 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-WORLD-U17-BRA-MEX/REPORT (PIX)

FIFA Under 17 World Cup Final - Brazil v Mexico Soccer Football - FIFA Under 17 World Cup - Final - Brazil v Mexico

17 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend Five talking points from the Premier League weekend.

18 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga.

18 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-GER-NIR/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Germany v Northern Ireland - training & news conferences Germany and Northern Ireland prepare for their Euro 2020 qualifier in Frankfurt.

18 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (TV) Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Media Day

The 18 countries competing in the inaugural Davis Cup finals hold news conferences and practice in front of the media at Madrid's Caja Magica. 17 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Finals

Action from the final on day eight of the ATP Finals in London. 17 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Nedbank Golf Challenge The Nedbank Gold Challenge is the penultimate event on the European Tour. 17 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

GOLF-MAYAKOBA/ Golf-PGA Tour-Final round of Mayakoba Golf Classic Final round action from the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

17 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Brazilian Grand Prix

Action from the Brazilian Grand Prix. 17 Nov 12:10 ET / 17:10 GMT

BOXING BOXING-MAYWEATHER/

Interview-Boxing-Mayweather discusses the future of the sport Boxer Floyd Mayweather, one of the sports all-time greats, speaks to Reuters about whether anyone will ever eclipse his 50-0 record, whether fighters will make as much money as viewers move toward online platforms, and whether he plans to enter the ring again.

17 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/PREVIEW Cricket - New Zealand v England - test series preview

New Zealand and England face off in a two-test series. We preview the action. 18 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/PREVIEW Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - test series preview

Australia open their home test season with a two-match series against Pakistan. We preview the action. We will also move a series factbox. 18 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS MANCHESTER UTD-RESULTS/

Q1 2020 Manchester United PLC Earnings Release Manchester United is expected to post lower first-half core profit after its failure to qualify for this season's UEFA Champions League. The soccer club had in September forecast annual revenue to fall for the first time in five years and warned core profit would be lower, but has backed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite a stop-start season so far.

18 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

