Sports News Summary: It's ridiculous says delighted Shapovalov as Canada reach Davis Cup final

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. It's ridiculous says delighted Shapovalov as Canada reach Davis Cup final

Denis Shapovalov described it as "ridiculous" and captain Frank Dancevic admitted he almost blacked out as Canada beat Russia to reach their first Davis Cup final on Saturday. The 20-year-old Shapovalov teamed up with Vasek Pospisil to win the deciding doubles rubber against Russian duo Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov and hand Canada a 2-1 victory. Alpine skiing: FIS president Kasper to step down after 22 years

Gian Franco Kasper, the president of the International Ski Federation (FIS), has said he will step down from his position at the International Ski Congress in Thailand next year. Kasper was named secretary-general of the federation in 1975 and elected as president in 1998. Federer and Zverev Mexico City match breaks world attendance record

Broadcaster ESPN claimed a new world record for attendance at a tennis match on Saturday, with more than 42,000 people watching Germany's Alexander Zverev go down 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Roger Federer in an exhibition match in Mexico City. That smashed an almost decade-old record of 35,681 set at an exhibition game between Belgian Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams in Belgium in 2010. College football notebook: Protesters delay Harvard-Yale game

A climate change protest got in the way of Harvard and Yale's historic Ivy League football rivalry game on Saturday, as activists delayed the start of the second half by running onto the field in New Haven, Conn. With the Crimson taking a 15-3 lead into the locker room at halftime, protesters from both schools went to midfield at around 1:40 p.m. ET following the performance by the Yale band. The group eventually grew from a few dozen into the hundreds, and after the field was cleared, the game was resumed at 2:48 p.m. ET. Pique to push for September Davis Cup 'super event'

Gerard Pique believes the clash between the revamped Davis Cup Finals and the rival ATP Cup could be solved by creating a 'super event' held over a fortnight in September. Pique, the Barcelona defender more used to dealing with opposition strikers than tennis politics, has been a key figure in changes to the Davis Cup through his investment company Kosmos, which has pledged $3 billion over 25 years. NBA roundup: LaVine caps career night with winning 3

Zach LaVine drilled a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds remaining off a Coby White steal to cap a career-high 49-point night and help visiting Chicago rally past Charlotte. LaVine set a Bulls franchise record with a career-best 13 treys, as Chicago shot 22-for-47 (46.8 percent) from deep. Charlotte led 110-102 with 45.4 seconds left but was unable to hold on en route to its fourth straight defeat. NHL roundup: Rangers rally from four down to sink Habs

Jacob Trouba scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period to break a 5-5 tie, and the visiting New York Rangers rallied from a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Montreal Canadiens, 6-5, on Saturday night. Trouba fired a wrist shot from the right point that dribbled past a screened Carey Price and inside the right post for his third goal of the season. It marked the first time since Dec. 26, 1991, against the Washington Capitals that the Rangers won a game that they trailed by four or more goals. NBA notebook: Lakers G Rondo hit with $35K fine

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo was fined $35,000 for "making unsportsmanlike physical contact" with Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroder as well as two other offenses in Friday night's game against the Thunder, the NBA announced Saturday. Rondo thrust his right knee into Schroder's groin area early in the fourth quarter of the contest and was called for a flagrant 2 foul. In the aftermath, he verbally abused official Ed Malloy and failed to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected, which the NBA cited was part of Rondo's fine. Grigorishin making a splash with his ISL revolution

Ukrainian energy tycoon Konstantin Grigorishin is leading a revolution in the pool and he has no doubt that swimmers will be the winners. The 54-year-old's International Swimming League (ISL) has made a splash with a fast-paced, television-friendly two-hour format pitting teams from Europe and the United States in dynamic competition. Report: Steelers QB Rudolph fined $50,000 by NFL

The NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph $50,000 for his role in the altercation toward the conclusion of a game against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 14, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. The fine represents more than an entire game check for Rudolph, whose yearly base salary is $658,267.

