SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 PM GMT/9 AM ET

FOOTBALL-CFL-GREYCUP/ Blue Bombers tame Tiger-Cats to end Grey Cup drought

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers ended a 29-year Grey Cup drought by beating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 at Calgary's McMahon Stadium on Sunday to be crowned Canadian Football League (CFL) champions. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-TOMLIN-RUDOLPH-HODGE/

Tomlin mum on Steelers' starter after Rudolph benched Head coach Mike Tomlin declined to say who the Steelers' starting quarterback will be moving forward after Devlin "Duck" Hodges replaced Mason Rudolph in the second half on Sunday and rallied Pittsburgh to victory.

TENNIS-DAVISCUP-TWEAKS/ Solid start but Davis Cup needs tweaks to thrive

From the moment the International Tennis Federation (ITF) agreed in 2018 to a radical makeover of the historic Davis Cup, opinion among players, pundits and fans has been divided. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conference & training Paris St Germain prepare for their Champions League group stage match away to Real Madrid.

25 Nov 12:15 ET / 17:15 GMT CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/

Cricket - Second test - India, Bangladesh play their first ever day-night test match in Kolkata End of the day news conferences as India and Bangladesh play their first ever day-night cricket test match at the imposing Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

26 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-ATM/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid news conference Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and a payer speak to the media ahead of their Champions League group stage match against Juventus.

25 Nov 13:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Newcastle United Aston Villa host Newcastle United in the Premier League.

25 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIL-AJA/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Lille & Ajax Amsterdam news conferences & training Champions league match LOSC Lille against AFC Ajax Amsterdam trainings and news conferences

26 Nov SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-NAP/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference & training Liverpool prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Napoli.

26 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

