International Development News
Development News Edition

SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 PM GMT/9 AM ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:22 IST
SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 PM GMT/9 AM ET
Image Credit: Pixabay

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-CFL-GREYCUP/ Blue Bombers tame Tiger-Cats to end Grey Cup drought

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers ended a 29-year Grey Cup drought by beating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 at Calgary's McMahon Stadium on Sunday to be crowned Canadian Football League (CFL) champions. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-TOMLIN-RUDOLPH-HODGE/

Tomlin mum on Steelers' starter after Rudolph benched Head coach Mike Tomlin declined to say who the Steelers' starting quarterback will be moving forward after Devlin "Duck" Hodges replaced Mason Rudolph in the second half on Sunday and rallied Pittsburgh to victory.

TENNIS-DAVISCUP-TWEAKS/ Solid start but Davis Cup needs tweaks to thrive

From the moment the International Tennis Federation (ITF) agreed in 2018 to a radical makeover of the historic Davis Cup, opinion among players, pundits and fans has been divided. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conference & training Paris St Germain prepare for their Champions League group stage match away to Real Madrid.

25 Nov 12:15 ET / 17:15 GMT CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/

Cricket - Second test - India, Bangladesh play their first ever day-night test match in Kolkata End of the day news conferences as India and Bangladesh play their first ever day-night cricket test match at the imposing Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

26 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-ATM/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid news conference Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and a payer speak to the media ahead of their Champions League group stage match against Juventus.

25 Nov 13:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Newcastle United Aston Villa host Newcastle United in the Premier League.

25 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIL-AJA/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Lille & Ajax Amsterdam news conferences & training Champions league match LOSC Lille against AFC Ajax Amsterdam trainings and news conferences

26 Nov SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-NAP/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference & training Liverpool prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Napoli.

26 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

A place on Earth with no life?

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Subhash Chandra resigns as Chairman of ZEEL

Subhash Chandra has resigned as the Chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited ZEEL. However, he will remain Non-Executive Director of the company.In light of the changes in shareholding, Subhash Chandra has expressed his intention t...

SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 PM GMT/9 AM ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP...

Rajiv case convict Robert Payas out of jail on parole

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Robert Payas walked out of the prison for the first time after 28 years on a 30-day parole. Serving life term, he was released from the Puzhal Central Prison here based on a November 21 Madras High C...

Libyan officials say US drone shot down by mistake

Libyan forces trying to seize Tripoli shot down a US military drone over the capital by mistake last week, officials said Monday. The US military said it lost the drone Thursday while it was assessing the security situation and monitoring e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019