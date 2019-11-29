REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m GMT/2.30 p.m ET
SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA Russia readies for 2020 Olympics despite potential ban
The head of Russia's Olympic Committee said on Thursday it was carrying on with preparations for the Tokyo Olympics next year and criticised World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recommendations to punish some Russian Olympic officials as excessive and wrong. SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer-Labouring Liverpool and City head into crucial month Premier League leaders Liverpool and champions Manchester City are heading into an intense month of fixtures with neither looking close to their best.
FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-CLE/ Steelers-Browns first game since helmet hit brawl steeped in drama
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will meet on Sunday just two weeks after an ugly on-field melee in which Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett struck Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet, an incident that stunned onlookers and led to a number of suspensions. UPCOMING
CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/
Cricket - New Zealand v England second test match New Zealand face England at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the second of two test matches
29 Nov - 30 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/
Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test at the Adelaide Oval
29 Nov OLYMPICS
OLYMPICS-2020/GYMNASTICS (TV) Olympics - Trampoline test event at newly-build Tokyo 2020 gymnastics arena
Official trampoline test event held at the newly-built Olympic Gymnastic Centre, which will host gymnastics and boccia at the Tokyo 2020 Games. This is the first event to be held in the venue. 29 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
29 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BOU/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho holds a news conference ahead of his third game in charge of the club against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. 29 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-MCI/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Newcastle United. 29 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BRH/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion as the leaders aim to equal a club record of going 31 league games unbeaten. 29 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-AVA/PREVIEW Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Aston Villa. 29 Nov
GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)
Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship The new European Tour season opens up on the banks of the Kruger Park with the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club
29 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
FOOTBALL-SEA-MIN-PREVIEW Field Level Media-Seahawks welcome Vikings in key MNF showdown
The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks meet Monday night in a critical NFC matchup. 28 Nov 20:00 ET / 1:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NFL notebook
Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 28 Nov 20:45 ET / 1:45 GMT
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK
Field Level Media-NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA.
28 Nov 21:00 ET / 2:00 GMT COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MISS-MSST Field Level Media -Egg Bowl: Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Mississippi State and Ole Miss have the Thanksgiving Day stage to themselves in the college football world in the annual Egg Bowl rivalry game. 28 Nov
