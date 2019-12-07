Sports News Roundup: Nationals re-sign INF Kendrick; Olympic ban and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Nationals re-sign INF Kendrick to one-year deal

The Washington Nationals have reached a one-year deal with infielder Howie Kendrick, bringing back the postseason hero for another season, according to multiple reports. Kendrick will return to the World Series champions for $6.25 million with a mutual option for 2021.

Woodland one-shot ahead at World Challenge, Woods lurks

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland birdied the final two holes for a one-shot lead after the third round at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Friday as tournament host Tiger Woods lurked two shots behind. Woodland fired a wedge shot within 18 inches at the final hole to cap off a four-under-par 68 at Albany Golf Club on the island of New Providence.

NBA notebook: Portland reportedly will guarantee Anthony's deal

The Portland Trail Blazers will change Carmelo Anthony's contract into a guaranteed deal, ESPN reported Thursday. Anthony signed a non-guaranteed, one-year, $2.15 million deal upon joining the team last month but his production has fast-speeded the decision.

NBA roundup: Harden withstands elbow, helps Rockets top Raptors

James Harden scored six of his 23 points in the fourth quarter after leaving the game briefly at the end of the third with a head injury and the visiting Houston Rockets defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-109 Thursday night. After Harden attempted a running floater near the end of the third, Serge Ibaka accidentally hit Harden in the head with an elbow or forearm. Harden was on his back for a few minutes before going to the dressing room on his own power. He returned early in the fourth quarter.

Russia braces for four-year Olympic ban over doping scandal

Russia could be hit with a four-year Olympic ban on Monday for flouting anti-doping rules, a punishment local officials have said would be unfair and part of a malicious Western attempt to destroy sport in the country. Russia, which has tried to showcase itself as a global sports power, has been embroiled in doping scandals since a 2015 report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.

NHL roundup: Blackhawks end Bruins' win streak despite 3-goal rally

Jonathan Toews scored on a breakaway 54 seconds into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks overcame blowing a three-goal lead in the third period to beat the host Bruins 4-3 Thursday, ending Boston's eight-game winning streak. Ryan Carpenter, Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat tallied in regulation for the Blackhawks, who won for just the second time in their past eight games (2-5-1). Robin Lehner stopped 37 shots in his return from an illness.

Joshua lightens the load as Ruiz Jr piles on the pounds

Lean-looking British challenger Anthony Joshua weighed in more than three stones lighter than world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr ahead of their title rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Joshua hit the scales at 16 stones and 13 pounds (107.5kg), the former champion's lightest ever weight for a world title fight, at the Diriyah venue near the capital Riyadh on Friday.

Alonso plays down his chances of winning Dakar Rally

Twice Formula One world champion and double Le Mans 24 Hours winner Fernando Alonso has played down his chances of winning the Dakar Rally when he makes his debut next month. The Spaniard, whose main focus for 2020 will be a return to the Indianapolis 500 to try and complete the 'Triple Crown of Motorsport', said on Friday he still had much to learn about rallying.

Reed gets two-stroke penalty in rules controversy at World Challenge

Patrick Reed was penalised two strokes for a rules violation in the Hero World Challenge third round in the Bahamas on Friday. Reed was docked the strokes after twice moving sand while taking a practice swing in a sandy waste area at the 11th hole at Albany Golf Club, which served to marginally improve his lie.

Tennis: Wozniacki to retire after Australian Open

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki said on Friday she will retire from tennis after January's Australian Open -- the venue of her sole Grand Slam triumph. The 29-year-old, who triumphed in Melbourne last year, said her retirement had nothing to do with her health and that she wanted to accomplish more in life off the court with her husband David Lee, a professional basketball player.

