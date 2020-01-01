Left Menu
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Hundreds of Iraqi militiamen and their supporters hurled stones at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad for a second day on Wednesday and security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to drive them away.

US-HONGKONG-PROTESTS Tear gas fired at Hong Kong new year's mass march as protesters vow to "keep fighting"

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A peaceful march drawing tens of thousands of anti-government protesters on New Year’s Day spiraled into chaotic scenes as police fired several rounds of tear gas at crowds including families and some protesters threw several petrol bombs. U.S.

US-USA-TRUMP-RELIGION Trump event in Miami church may violate IRS rules, non-profit says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - El Rey Jesus, an evangelical Florida mega-church due to host a re-election event for President Donald Trump this week, may be violating tax rules barring religious groups from participating in political campaigns, a non-profit said on Tuesday. US-USA-VAPING-TRUMP

Trump says vaping decision coming shortly, hopes flavors can return to market fast PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration would be unveiling a decision shortly on vaping, and said certain flavors would still come off the market but hopefully then return soon.

BUSINESS US-RENAULT-NISSAN-GHOSN-HOUSE

Surveillance in a leafy enclave, Ghosn's Tokyo life was under strict monitoring TOKYO (Reuters) - The imposing home where Carlos Ghosn lived for the last seven months and probably launched a daring escape to avoid Japanese prosecutors is nestled in a leafy enclave of Tokyo where most people pay little attention to Westerners or luxury cars.

US-USA-HEALTHCARE-DRUGPRICING-EXCLUSIVE Exclusive: Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike U.S. prices on over 200 drugs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L) and Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) are planning to hike U.S. list prices on more than 200 drugs in the United States on Wednesday, according to drugmakers and data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors. ENTERTAINMENT

US-PEOPLE-JUSTIN-BIEBER Justin Bieber to chronicle comeback in YouTube documentary series

(Reuters) - Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber is opening up about his creative and personal life through a 10-part documentary ahead of a career comeback after three years away from the spotlight. SPORTS

US-GOLF-PGA-RANKINGS Tiger ends 2019 ranked No. 6

Tiger Woods finished 2019 at No. 6 in the official world golf rankings, his highest year-end ranking since completing 2013 at No. 1. US-BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Paul lifts Thunder past Mavs down stretch Chris Paul scored 17 points — including 13 in the final 4:31 — to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a come-from-behind, 106-101 home win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

UPCOMING BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEXICO-ECONOMY/MINUTES Mexico central bank issues mintues of monetary policy meeting

The central bank will publish minutes from its last monetary policy decision. We will be on the lookout for comments on the future trajectory of interest rates and risks to inflation and economic growth. 2 Jan CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LIBYA-SECURITY/TURKEY Turkish parliament debate and vote on bill to send Turkish soldiers to Libya in line with agreement

Turkish parliament debate and vote on bill to send Turkish forces to Libya in line with the military agreement made earlier this month. The parliament needs to authorize troop deployments abroad. 2 Jan

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

