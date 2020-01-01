SPORTS SCHEDULE 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: Paul lifts Thunder past Mavs down stretch Chris Paul scored 17 points — including 13 in the final 4:31 — to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a come-from-behind, 106-101 home win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK NFL notebook: Browns fire GM Dorsey The Cleveland Browns parted ways with general manager John Dorsey on Tuesday after failing to come to an agreement on a restructuring of the front office.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK NHL notebook: Pens' Guentzel out 4-6 months

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel will be sidelined four to six months following surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced Tuesday. TENNIS-BRISBANE-VENUS

Venus pulls out of Brisbane International, cites 'setback' in training Venus Williams has pulled out of the upcoming Brisbane International after suffering a 'setback' in training, the former world number one said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur.

1 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leicester City. 1 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-WLV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

1 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Crystal Palace. 1 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-EVE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Everton

Manchester City play Everton in the Premier League. 1 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-BOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth.

1 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United Arsenal play Manchester United in the Premier League.

1 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

2 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-ATPCUP/PREVIEW Tennis - ATP Cup - Preview

Sydney, Brisbane and Perth host the inaugural ATP Cup - a new team competition featuring 24 countries in the buildup to the Australian Open. 2 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-SENTRY/

Golf - PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions first round First-round coverage from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

2 Jan CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX) Cricket - England tour of South Africa - Second Test

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis holds his pre-match press conference before the start of the second test against England 2 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX) Cricket - England tour of South Africa - Second Test

England captain Joe Root holds his pre-match press conference before the start of the second test against South Africa 2 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.