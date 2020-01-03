Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Don Larsen, who pitched perfect World Series game, dies at 90

Don Larsen, who in 1956 pitched the only perfect game in World Series history for the New York Yankees, died Wednesday, his agent said. He was 90 years old. Larsen died of esophageal cancer in Hayden, Idaho, Andrew Levy, who represented the pitcher, tweeted Wednesday night. NBA roundup: Paul lifts Thunder past Mavs down stretch

Chris Paul scored 17 points -- including 13 in the final 4:31 -- to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a come-from-behind, 106-101 home win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. With less than three minutes remaining, the Thunder trailed by seven. But then Oklahoma City reeled off a 14-2 run -- fueled in large part by Paul -- to end the game. The win was the third in a row and seventh in the last eight games for the Thunder. Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

Former National Basketball Association Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his 30-year tenure, died on Wednesday at the age of 77, the league said. Stern, the NBA's longest-serving commissioner before being succeeded by Adam Silver on Feb. 1, 2014, had been in serious condition after emergency surgery on Dec. 12 in New York following a sudden brain hemorrhage. Djokovic and Nadal rally for merger of ATP Cup and Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal urged organisers of the ATP Cup and Davis Cup Finals to consider a possible merger, saying it makes little sense to have two men's team competitions on the tennis calendar. The ATP Cup, which begins on Friday, will feature 24 nations contesting in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney over 10 days for the first time and will give the top men's players a solid platform to prepare for the Australian Open. Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

The Washington Redskins officially named Ron Rivera as head coach Wednesday and hired Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator. "After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington, D.C.," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said. "He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country." Kids first, tournaments second, says comeback queen Clijsters

Four-times Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters, due to make her professional comeback after a seven-year hiatus, said she will be selective in picking the tournaments she plays to give her time to focus on her children. A mother of three, the 36-year-old Belgian announced plans in September to come out of retirement for a second time. But her return, initially scheduled for January, has been pushed back due to a knee injury. Take 5: Titans present Patriots major problems

The stability of the New England Patriots' dynasty feels more precarious entering this postseason than perhaps ever before. Not only do the higher-seeded Kansas City Chiefs and (likely) Baltimore Ravens stand in the way to the Super Bowl, but the Tennessee Titans present a major challenge Saturday night in Foxborough. Kyrgios pledges money for victims of Australian bushfires

Australian Nick Kyrgios has put his hand up to help the victims of raging bushfires in his country by promising a $200 donation for every ace he serves during the home summer season. More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed by the fires fuelled by searing temperatures and high winds, with Kyrgios' hometown of Canberra experiencing its worst air quality and residents have been told to stay indoors. Former Bengals coach Wyche dies at 74

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Sam Wyche died on Thursday after a brief battle with melanoma. He was 74. Wyche died in Pickens, S.C., according to the Bengals. He had endured recurring battles with melanoma and urged Cincinnati fans in September to "wear sun tan lotion." NHL fines Jackets coach Tortorella $20K for rant

Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella was fined $20,000 by the NHL for his comments regarding the officiating in his team's 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. The league also put Tortorella on notice that he was being assessed a conditional $25,000 fine. If he has another act of "similar inappropriate behavior" through Dec. 29, 2020, the NHL will collect the money.

