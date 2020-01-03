South Africa vs England Score Board
Cape Town, Jan 3 (AFP) Close of play scores on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Friday.
England, first innings Z Crawley c De Kock b Philander 4
D Sibley c De Kock b Rabada 34 J Denly b Maharaj 38
J Root c De Kock b Nortje 35 B Stokes c Elgar b Nortje 47
O Pope not out 56 J Buttler c De Kock b Pretorius 29
S Curran b Pretorius 9 D Bess c De Kock b Philander 0
S Broad b Rabada 1 J Anderson not out 3
Extras (B-4, LB-1, NB-1) 6 Total (9 wkts, 89 overs) 262
Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-63, 3-105, 4-127, 5-185, 6-221, 7-231, 8-231, 9-234 Bowling: Philander 16-3-46-2, Rabada 18-3-63-2, Nortje 17-2-54-2, Maharaj 27-6-68-1, Pretorius 11-5-26-2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
