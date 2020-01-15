Sports News Roundup: Carlsen breaks record; Pens hammer Wild in Crosby's return and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Federer eyeing another miracle in Melbourne

Roger Federer continues to defy the aging process but even the great Swiss will know the window of opportunity to add to his Grand Slam haul is growing narrower every passing month. Yet when the 38-year-old begins his 21st Australian Open campaign next week only the foolhardy would write off his chances of another Melbourne miracle.

Olympics: Tokyo 2020 ticket designs unveiled

The ticket designs for the Tokyo 2020 Games were unveiled by Japanese para-canoeist Monika Seryu on Wednesday as the second wave of ticket sales for the Paralympics began. Organizers said the simple ticket designs, which feature the pictograms of each individual event and come in one of four colors, are inspired by the creation of fabrics for kimono, Japanese traditional formal wear.

Chess: Carlsen breaks record for longest unbeaten streak

Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen has stretched his unbeaten run to a record-breaking 111 games after securing a draw in a tournament on Tuesday. The reigning world champion surpassed the 110 classical games undefeated set by Sergei Tiviakov in 2005 after drawing against Jorden van Foreest in the fourth round of the Wijk aan Zee tournament.

NHL roundup: Pens hammer Wild in Crosby's return

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists in his return from injury, and Evgeni Malkin added two goals and an assist Tuesday as the Penguins trounced the visiting Minnesota Wild 7-3. Crosby, who had sports hernia surgery, missed the previous 28 games. Jared McCann, Bryan Rust, and Dominik Simon each added a goal and an assist, and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Pittsburgh, which won its fourth straight.

Buoyed Djokovic banking on history repeating itself

Champion Novak Djokovic will be gunning for his eighth Australian Open title in Melbourne under circumstances strikingly similar to those when he lifted his second after being inspired by success with his country. A 23-year old Djokovic, looking to break the domination of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, clinched the 2011 title Down Under after leading Serbia to their maiden Davis Cup victory in December 2010 on home soil.

NBA roundup: Giannis, Bucks crush Knicks for the third time

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points in just 21 minutes Tuesday night for the host Milwaukee Bucks, who concluded their season-long dominance of the New York Knicks by cruising to a 128-102 victory. The Bucks swept the three-game season series from the Knicks and never trailed in outscoring New York by a total of 91 points (383-292). The Bucks have won four in a row overall and nine of 10 while the Knicks have lost six of seven. Badminton:

World No.1 Momota leaves Malaysia hospital, on the way home

Badminton world number one Kento Momota was on his way home to Japan on Wednesday after being released from a hospital in Malaysia that treated him for injuries suffered in a vehicle collision. A Reuters photographer saw Momota, who won the Malaysia Masters on Sunday, clearing security checks at Kuala Lumpur airport, his face covered in a white mask. His flight was due to leave at about 10 a.m.

Red Sox part ways with the manager for the role in Astros cheating scandal

The Boston Red Sox said on Tuesday they were parting ways with manager Alex Cora in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros, where Cora had been the bench coach, during their World Series-winning 2017 season. The Astros on Monday said they were firing both manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow for their roles in the scandal after Major League Baseball imposed one-year bans on each.

Rafa in good shape to equal Federer 20-Slam record

After finally beginning a season with no injury concerns, Rafael Nadal has as clean a shot at the Australian Open as he could hope for as he takes aim at equaling Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles. Melbourne is the Slam that the 19-times champion has found the hardest to win, with his only triumph coming in 2009 when he overcame Federer in a five-set epic that left his Swiss rival in floods of tears.

Tsitsipas poised for Grand Slam breakthrough in 2020

Few players have looked capable of breaking the stranglehold Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have had on Grand Slams over the last 15 years but if anyone can end their reign in 2020 it is likely to be Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 21-year-old Greek has exceeded expectations in each of his campaigns, shooting up to number six in the world rankings and ending 2019 by winning the coveted ATP Finals crown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.