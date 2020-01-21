Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Lillard scores 61 in Blazers' OT win

Damian Lillard broke his own franchise records by scoring 61 points and making 11 3-pointers to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 129-124 overtime victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Lillard scored 60 points during a 119-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 8. He also held the franchise mark of 10 3-pointers. Future uncertain for Sharapova after early Melbourne exit

Former champion Maria Sharapova made her earliest Australian Open exit in a decade on Tuesday and said she was unsure whether her troublesome shoulder injury would allow her to return next year. In the main draw on a wild card with a world ranking of 145, the 32-year-old Russian put up a dogged mid-match fight on Rod Laver Arena before crumpling to a 6-3 6-4 defeat at the hands of Donna Vekic. NFL notebook: 49ers' Coleman (shoulder) not ruled out of Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman dislocated his right shoulder Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, but he hasn't been ruled out of the Super Bowl. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday the team is waiting on MRI results to determine the severity of the injury. The Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs is on Feb. 2. Konta philosophical after early Melbourne exit

British number one Johanna Konta was philosophical about her first-round exit from the Australian Open on Tuesday in only her second match since last year's U.S. Open. The 12th seed, clearly not yet match fit on her return from a knee injury that cut short her 2019 season, lost 6-4 6-2 to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in just over an hour on court one. Nadal dominates Dellien to reach Australian Open second round

Rafa Nadal hit the ground running at the Australian Open on Tuesday by hammering unseeded Bolivian Hugo Dellien 6-2 6-3 6-0 to reach the second round. The top seeded Spaniard has never lost to a player ranked as low as world number 72 Dellien at the year's first Grand Slam and was never in danger on a sunbathed afternoon at Rod Laver Arena. After early Slam defeats, Thiem relieved to be in second round

After losing in the first round of the last two Grand Slams, Australian Open fifth seed Dominic Thiem was a relieved man on Tuesday as he cruised into the second round at Melbourne Park with a 6-3 7-5 6-2 win over France's Adrian Mannarino. The 26-year-old Austrian, who reached the final at Roland Garros last year before his early exits at Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows, said his eighth successive win over the Frenchman was a "step in the right direction". Bencic bandwagon rolls into second round in Melbourne

The Belinda Bencic bandwagon is rolling again after her maiden Grand Slam semi-final appearance at last year's U.S. Open, but given her extended run of injuries and dips in form the Swiss is reluctant to jump on board too quickly. Bencic, who advanced to the second round at Melbourne Park on Tuesday with a 6-3 7-5 win over Slovakia's Anna Schmiedlova, knows only too well how quick hopes can be dashed. Pliskova gets good workout to advance to second round

Second seed Karolina Pliskova got exactly what she needed in her 6-1 7-5 victory over a determined Kristina Mladenovic on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Australian Open. Czech Pliskova will next play either Germany's Laura Siegemund or American wildcard CoCo Vandeweghe. Fan throws object at LeBron's son during game

A fan was reportedly ejected after throwing what appeared to be a small piece of trash at the son of LeBron James during a high school basketball game on Monday. Bronny James' Sierra Canyon (Calif.) High School team was in Springfield, Mass., to play Paul VI Catholic (Va.) High. With three minutes left in the third quarter and James standing at the scorer's table, preparing to inbound the ball, a small wrapper or piece of trash flew from the crowd and hit James in the back. Get the party started: Chiefs and 49ers headed to Miami for 54th Super Bowl

The NFL will cap its centennial season with a compelling Super Bowl featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers that will highlight a clash of styles and two dynamic young quarterbacks poised to lead the league into its next hundred years. Back in Miami for a record 11th time, the National Football League is planning a week-long party of the century with something for everyone including a championship game on Feb. 2 between the throwback 49ers and high-octane Chiefs.

