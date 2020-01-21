Odd News Roundup: Doctor TikTok-ed off with injured All Blacks lose forward Savea

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Doctor TikTok-ed off with injured All Blacks lose forward Savea

Injured All Blacks lose forward Ardie Savea has been ordered to curb his use of the social media platform TikTok as he recovers from knee surgery. Savea, who injured his knee in the Rugby World Cup semi-final against England, had surgery in December and was not expected back until the end of the Super Rugby season at the earliest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.