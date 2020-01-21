Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Doctor TikTok-ed off with injured All Blacks lose forward Savea
Doctor TikTok-ed off with injured All Blacks lose forward Savea

Injured All Blacks lose forward Ardie Savea has been ordered to curb his use of the social media platform TikTok as he recovers from knee surgery. Savea, who injured his knee in the Rugby World Cup semi-final against England, had surgery in December and was not expected back until the end of the Super Rugby season at the earliest.

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday times AEST GMT11 2345 KERBER CRUISES PAST COCCIARETTOFormer world number one Angelique Kerber showed no signs of the back injury th...

UPDATE 2-N.Korea may seek "new path" after U.S. fails to meet talks deadline

North Korea said on Tuesday the United States had ignored a deadline for nuclear talks and it no longer felt bound by its commitments, which included a halt to nuclear testing and inter-continental ballistic missile tests, and may seek a ne...

New product launches to help sustain sales momentum next fiscal: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL expects new product launches to help the company sustain sales momentum next fiscal even as it sees short-term challenge to demand after BS-VI norms come into effect from April 1, a top company official said. Th...

People News Roundup: Prince Harry seeks 'more peaceful life; Joker composer makes film awards history and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Female Icelandic Joker composer makes film awards historyGolden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot m...
