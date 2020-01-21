Soccer–African draw for 2022 World Cup qualifying
The following draw was made in Cairo on Tuesday for the African qualifying competition ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Group A
Algeria Burkina Faso
Niger Djibouti
Group B Tunisia
Zambia Mauritania
Equatorial Guinea Group C
Nigeria Cape Verde Islands
Central African Republic Liberia
Group D Cameroon
Ivory Coast Mozambique
Malawi Group E
Mali Uganda
Kenya Rwanda
Group F Egypt
Gabon Libya
Angola Group G
Ghana South Africa
Zimbabwe Ethiopia
Group H Senegal
Congo-Brazzaville Namibia
Togo Group I
Morocco Guinea
Guinea-Bissau Sudan
Group J Democratic Republic of Congo
Benin Madagascar
Tanzania (Reporting By Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Mauritanian and Senegalese institutes join hand for multipurpose activities
Nuclear technique successfully used to suppress tsetse fly in Senegal
Akon says he 'finalized the agreement' for his own city in Senegal
ADF approves $37.2mn by PSF for projects in Senegal, Sudan, Kenya
Namibia looks to import cattle as drought decimates local herds