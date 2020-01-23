Sports News Roundup: IWF president stands aside during corruption investigation; Mcllroy eyes return to world number one and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

IWF president stands aside during corruption investigation

Tamas Ajan will stand aside as president of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) for 90 days pending investigations into allegations of corruption, the governing body said in a statement on Wednesday. American Ursula Papandrea, president of USA Weightlifting, becomes the IWF's acting president until April when Ajan hopes to return.

Confident McIlroy eyes return to world number one

Rory McIlroy on Wednesday said he has achieved everything he ever wanted to on the golf course and that success gives him the freedom to play an aggressive style that could see him retake the world number one position this week. The Northern Irishman, who will make his season debut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego on Thursday, said he reflected on his approach to the game after narrowly missing the cut at the British Open in Royal Portrush in July.

Serena into third round in Melbourne after testy win over Slovenian

Serena Williams overcame an erratic performance at the Australian Open on Wednesday to beat Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 6-2 6-3 and advance to the third round. The 38-year-old American, who is bidding for a record 24th Grand Slam singles title, was hardly troubled in the first set as she broke Zidansek twice to wrap up the opener in just over half an hour.

As WNBA boosts pay, women's hockey players see path forward

With increased pay, improved travel and a host of new maternity benefits, the WNBA's latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) sent uproars of celebration that reached beyond women's basketball. For professional women hockey players, the deal was a tantalizing prospect of what could be.

Manchester United fall to Burnley as fans turn on U.S. owners

Manchester United's Champions League qualification hopes suffered a blow with a 2-0 upset at home to Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday, as the Old Trafford fans vented their anger at the club's U.S. owners. Goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez ensured victory for Sean Dyche's Burnley on a night when United looked nothing like a 'big six' team.

WADA provisionally suspends Moscow lab for 'serious violation'

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Wednesday it had provisionally suspended the status of Moscow's anti-doping laboratory that had allowed it to analyze athlete biological passports (ABP) as Russia's doping scandal continues. The move comes little more than a month after WADA barred Russians from competing under their country's flag at major international events for four years as punishment for having provided it with doctored laboratory data.

Mavericks center Powell suffers 'severe' Achilles injury

Dallas Mavericks starting center Dwight Powell suffered a "severe" right Achilles injury during Tuesday night's 110-107 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, coach Rick Carlisle confirmed. The 28-year-old collapsed to the floor when his right leg appeared to give out while he was attempting to drive to the basket with about three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Giants QB Eli Manning retiring after 16 seasons

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is retiring after 16 NFL seasons, the team announced Wednesday. "For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field," co-owner, president and CEO John Mara said in a statement. "Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise's history.

Imperious Federer thumps Krajinovic to set up Millman show

Roger Federer displayed imperious form to canter into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday with a 6-1 6-4 6-1 thumping of Serb Filip Krajinovic, leaving the 20-time Grand Slam champion feeling a "little bit sorry" for his opponent. Starting his match at around 2100 local time under the closed roof of Rod Laver Arena, the Swiss appeared to be in a hurry to finish the contest, breaking his opponent's serve twice in the first two sets and thrice in the third.

Tiger chasing history, but not favored at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods will be chasing history at one of his favorite venues this week, but he won't be the betting favorite when he tees it up at the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday. That honor goes to Rory McIlroy, the top-ranked player in the field this week at No. 2. And he has been reeling in No. 1 Brooks Koepka with four wins and 10 other top-10s in his past 20 worldwide starts.

