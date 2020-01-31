India vs New Zealand

Scoreboard from the fourth T20 International between India and New Zealand here on Friday. India innings:

Lokesh Rahul c Santner b Ish Sodhi 39 Sanju Samson c Santner b Kuggeleijn 8

Virat Kohli c Santner b Bennett 11 Shreyas Iyer c Seifert b Ish Sodhi 1

Shivam Dube c Tom Bruce b Ish Sodhi 12 Manish Pandey not out 50

Washington Sundar b Santner 0 Shardul Thakur c Southee b Bennett 20

Yuzvendra Chahal c Seifert b Southee 1 Navdeep Saini not out 11

Extras: (B-2, LB-3,W-6, NB-1) 12 Total: (for 8 wickets in 20 Overs) 165

Fall of Wickets: 14-1, 48-2, 52-3, 75-4, 84-5, 88-6, 131-7, 143-8. Bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-28-1, Scott Kuggeleijn 4-0-39-1, Mitchell Santner 4-0-26-1, Hamish Bennett 4-0-41-2, Ish Sodhi 4-0-26-3.

