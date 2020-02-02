Sports News Roundup: Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of the Year; Super Bowl and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

LeBron celebrates his 'brother' Kobe in emotional speech

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James delivered an emotional speech honoring his "brother" Kobe Bryant prior to the first Lakers game since the NBA great, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. James began by reading the names of all nine victims of the tragedy and then throwing a piece of paper containing his prepared remarks on the court.

In Miami's crowded social scene, Super Bowl still the hottest ticket in town

Fans hoping to score a ticket to Super Bowl LIV face a steep bill this year, with a seat to the big game still one of the most coveted in all of professional sports. The average ticket price for Sunday's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers hit $5,828 on StubHub, the second-highest price seen for the Super Bowl over the last 10 years, according to data compiled for Reuters on Saturday by the ticket resale platform.

13 minutes, $13 million: The logistics of pulling off a Super Bowl halftime show

The popular Super Bowl halftime show is only 13 minutes long, but the million-dollar-a-minute extravaganza takes thousands of people, months of planning and near military precision to pull off. Organizers have the Herculean task of turning a football field into a concert venue and back in less than half an hour, and without damaging the playing surface.

'Wash your hands': Tokyo governor to residents ahead of Olympics as coronavirus spreads

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike called on residents on Sunday to wash their hands and wear surgical masks to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus which has infected thousands around the world as the city prepares to host the 2020 Olympics. "This is one of the things I'm very worried about," said Koike on the sidelines of an opening ceremony for a 15,000-seat gymnasium in eastern Tokyo that will host volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions this summer.

Mahomes eyes throne, Garoppolo seeks respect as young quarterbacks cap transformative NFL season

With one day to go until Super Bowl LIV, it is safe to say quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes have had very different weeks. For the Kansas City Chiefs' 24-year-old phenom Mahomes, the media-saturated days in Miami ahead of Sunday's big game were a virtual coronation, with NFL insiders pawing over his 2019 stats as they speculated about whether he could become the league's next superstar.

PETA defends controversial 'kneel' advertisement intended for Super Bowl

Animal rights group PETA defended an ad it said was rejected for the Super Bowl broadcast this year, after some critics said it trivialized and appropriated quarterback Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest against police brutality and racial injustice. The minute-long animated spot, which has gone viral on Twitter, shows animals from bears to horses taking a knee, ending with an American bald eagle kneeling, before the caption rolls: "Respect is the right of every living being #EndSpeciesism."

Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of the Year, Jackson is Most Valuable Player

Jacksonville Jaguars' Calais Campbell took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year prize on Saturday, while the National Football League's Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors went to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 12-year veteran defensive end Campbell won in recognition of his charitable work, primarily mentoring and educating children, while Jackson was the first player since New England Patriot Tom Brady in 2010 to be voted for unanimously for MVP.

Super women ready to grab Super Bowl spotlight

With two female team owners, two global pop stars headlining the halftime show and a trailblazing coach Super Bowl LIV might well be remembered for the super women who will usher the National Football League into a new era. When the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers take to Hard Rock Stadium field on Sunday, it will mark the end of the NFL's 100th season.

Polamalu, James lead 5-person class into Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced five new members on Saturday to round out its Centennial Class of 2020, as Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James, Isaac Bruce, Steve Atwater and Steve Hutchinson were named for induction in Canton this summer. The Hall's five newest members complete this year's special class of 20 -- the others were announced in January -- that will be formally enshrined Aug. 8 in Canton, Ohio. The five modern-era enshrinees were selected by the board of selectors of the Hall of Fame.

U.S. opens year with 1-0 friendly win over Costa Rica

The United States men's soccer team won their first match of 2020 with a 1-0 friendly victory over CONCACAF rival Costa Rica on Saturday in Carson, California. Ulysses Llanez, an 18-year-old striker, scored from the penalty spot in the 50th minute to give the young American side the victory.

