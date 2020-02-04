Sports News Roundup: Sweet Super Bowl success worth the 50-year wait for Chiefs

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Chiefs QB Mahomes far from complacent after Super Bowl triumph

Patrick Mahomes, one day removed from leading the Kansas City Chiefs on a Super Bowl comeback for the ages, said on Monday he will savor the victory for a couple weeks before turning his focus to mounting another championship run. Mahomes, at 24, became the youngest quarterback to be named the Most Valuable Player of a Super Bowl after he led the Chiefs on three touchdown drives in the final six minutes of a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Lakers' James picks No. 2 for All-Star Game as tribute

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James had a choice for the NBA All-Star Game later this month in Chicago. He could choose to have his team wear No. 24 to honor Kobe Bryant, who died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash. Or he could opt for his team to wear No. 2 to honor Bryant's daughter, Gianna, a budding basketball star who died with her famous father and seven others on a foggy morning in Southern California.

NFL-Chiefs' Super Bowl win sets tails wagging in Kansas City

The Chiefs' Super Bowl win was not only celebrated by the people of Kansas City, it has been thoroughly welcomed by man's best friend after tackle Derrick Nnadi paid the adoption fees of all 100-plus dogs housed at the city's three rescue shelters. Nnadi, born in Virginia of Nigerian parents, tweeted that the adoptions were the "perfect way to cap off this great season" after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's title-decider in Miami on Sunday.

Take 5: Biggest threats to reign of Chiefs, Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best player in football. Just 36 starts into his career, he has a Lombardi Trophy, plus regular-season and Super Bowl MVP awards. He's only 24.

Sweet Super Bowl success worth the 50-year wait for Chiefs

With a Super Bowl drought stretching five decades finally behind them, the confetti falling from above, and throngs of elated fans in front of them, one thing was clear for the Kansas City Chiefs: winning was well worth the wait. Coming back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday in front of a packed crowd overflowing with Chiefs loyalists, who got to witness a dream 50 years in the making.

Native American advocates say change to Chiefs name, traditions overdue

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, thousands of fans will see the culmination of five decades of striving for the NFL's ultimate stage: the Super Bowl. Advocates for Native Americans, meanwhile, say it will be a stark reminder of how far they have to go.

Cleanup of Bryant memorial in Los Angeles begins

The massive Kobe Bryant fan-generated memorial across the street from Staples Center in Los Angeles was being dismantled Monday, eight days after the NBA legend died in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. The collection of items left at the L.A. Live entertainment center included flowers, candles, balloons, artwork, photographs, jerseys, basketballs and stuffed animals, among other items.

Kansas City to honor Chiefs with parade, rally on Wednesday

The Chiefs will be honored for their Super Bowl LIV victory with a parade on Wednesday, officials in Kansas City, Mo., announced. The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET, and festivities will conclude with a rally at Union Station beginning about two hours later.

Mahomes ready for long career with Chiefs

Basking in the glow of a Super Bowl title, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he wants the opportunity to win many more championships while wearing a Chiefs uniform. Now eligible for a contract extension after playing three seasons, Mahomes, who earned the Super Bowl MVP honor, sounded ready to commit Monday morning.

After leading Chiefs to Super Bowl win, the future belongs to Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a breathtaking finish to the NFL's 100th season that may have also revealed a new star to kickoff the next century. The Chiefs' young quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped onto America's biggest sporting stage and produced an enthralling fourth-quarter rally that even the 49ers grudgingly applauded.

