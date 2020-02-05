Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England need a game-plan to stifle De Kock – Woakes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 01:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 01:30 IST
Cricket-England need a game-plan to stifle De Kock – Woakes

England must find a way to combat South Africa captain Quinton de Kock or they will face a series loss in their first outing since lifting the World Cup last July, seamer Chris Woakes said.

South Africa eased to a seven-wicket victory in the first One-Day International at Newlands on Tuesday, with a fine 107 from De Kock and an equally attractive 98 from Temba Bavuma. De Kock appeared to play within himself as he reached his 15th ODI century and Woakes said England, who have rested their talisman Ben Stokes for this series, know the South Africa skipper often holds the key to their batting potential.

“I have bowled against him quite a bit and he is a world class player,” Woakes told reporters. “With him being captain now as well, he has that side of the game where he wants to see them over the line and that might mean he plays even better.

“We have to find ways to get him out. I have been fortunate to play with him in the IPL, and I know we must figure out how we can stop him scoring runs. He is a big player for them.” England went from 51 without loss to 108 for five, and eventually 258 for eight in their 50 overs, which set the home side a record score to chase down, something they managed with 14 balls to spare.

“It was a respectable total, probably not by any means a great score, but something to bowl at. If we took wickets at important times we could have put pressure on them. “But that partnership between Temba and Quinton was pretty good and won them the game.”

Joe Denly top-scored for England with 87, but only Woakes (40) was able to add another score of some substance, and the regular fall of wickets knocked England off their rhythm. “We were constantly rebuilding through the middle. Ideally you want two guys set to take those middle overs through to the back end. That gives you the platform for a good score. But we kept losing wickets.

“We have done some good stuff today, obviously we can do it better. It was by far not our best performance, but we can take some positives and put it right.” The second match takes place in Durban on Friday, with the series finale in Johannesburg on Sunday. (Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps as China stimulus measures soothe virus worries

The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the SP 500 posted its biggest one-day gain in about six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after Chinas central bank intervened.The Dow notched its bigg...

UPDATE 1-Twitter to label deepfakes and other deceptive media

Twitter said on Tuesday it would start applying a label to tweets containing synthetic or deceptively edited forms of media, as social media platforms brace for a potential onslaught of misinformation ahead of the 2020 presidential election...

UPDATE 1-Disney+ posts 26.5 mln subscribers, beats estimates

Walt Disney Co said its Disney streaming service had 26.5 million subscribers at the end of the quarter and beat analysts estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, riding on the box-office success of its animated film Frozen2.Disney had r...

FACTBOX-What we know about the new coronavirus in China

The rapid spread of a new coronavirus in China is alarming health experts. Here is what we know - and do not know - about the virus HOW DANGEROUS IS THE VIRUSThe new virus, identified by scientists as 2019-nCoV, is a coronavirus, a family o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020