Sports News Roundup: Coronavirus and 2020 Games; Panthers beat Leafs in NHL and more

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

China virus spread could throw cold water on 2020 Games: chief

The spread of a new coronavirus could throw "cold water over the growing momentum of the 2020 Games," Tokyo Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday. "I am seriously concerned ... I hope this will be resolved as soon as possible," Muto said at a meeting in Tokyo with the organizers of the Paralympic Games.

NHL roundup: Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat Leafs

Mike Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Mark Pysyk had three goals, and the visiting Florida Panthers overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Monday night. Hoffman's 19th goal of the season at 10:13 was the third of four consecutive Florida goals in the third period. Pysyk notched his third goal of the game and seventh of the season into an empty net at 19:12.

Billionaire Steve Cohen ends talks to buy New York Mets: CNBC's Faber

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has ended negotiations to buy the New York Mets, CNBC's David Faber said on Tuesday. In December, Cohen had said he was in talks with the owners of Mets, the Wilpon family, that would see him increase his investment, but leave its current owners in charge of the team for another five years.

Court says Tennis Australia 'discriminated' against her

Margaret Court has criticized Tennis Australia (TA) following her awkward appearance at the Australian Open last week, saying the governing body had "discriminated" against her due to her opposition to gay marriage. Tennis Australia (TA) invited Court, who won a record 24 Grand Slam titles, to Melbourne Park to recognize the 50th anniversary of her 1970 calendar Grand Slam, while saying it disagreed with her "personal views".

Nevada sportsbooks win big on Chiefs' Super Bowl triumph

The Kansas City Chiefs were not the only ones celebrating after this year's Super Bowl as Nevada sportsbooks enjoyed their biggest haul in six years from the NFL championship, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said on Tuesday. Nevada's 190 sportsbooks kept a combined $18.8 million from Super Bowl bets, or 12.1% of the $154.7 million wagered on Sunday's game, up from the $10.8 million, or 7.4% they kept last year, according to unaudited figures.

NFL notebook: Jags set for two '20 games in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two home games outside the United States in the same season when they host a pair of contests in London during the 2020 campaign. The games will be held on consecutive Sundays, the team announced Tuesday, and the potential opponents for those home games are Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Cleveland, Detroit and Miami.

James' late scoring spree leads Lakers' rout of Spurs

LeBron James scored 19 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame a slow start shooting from the field and cruised to a 129-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma scored 18 points each, and Kuzma added 12 rebounds as the Lakers won at home for the first time since the death of former Laker Kobe Bryant and eight others in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash.

'Brothers for life': Former Lakers attendant remembers Kobe Bryant

Manny Sandoval, who arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers as a team attendant in 1996, the same year as Kobe Bryant, said the death in a helicopter crash of the basketball legend and friend "was like a punch in the stomach". "I cried and (was) just thinking about what the hell's happening. A lot of years that I spent with a person you know, on a game-to-game basis," Sandoval told Reuters TV.

NBA roundup: Harden's heroics lead Rockets past Hornets

James Harden finished one rebound shy of a 40-point triple-double, and the host Houston Rockets erased a 15-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-110 on Tuesday. Harden was exceptional throughout but especially down the stretch, fueling a 12-3 run in the fourth quarter that enabled Houston to secure control. He finished with 12 assists, nine rebounds and three steals as the Rockets prevailed despite the absence of Russell Westbrook (thumb) and Clint Capela (heel).

Emergency 911 phone calls on Kobe Bryant crash show witnesses concerned about fog

Recently released emergency 911 phone calls about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant showed witnesses were concerned about the poor visibility due to fog and revive the tragic moment that rocked the basketball and entertainment worlds nine days ago. The twin-engine Sikorsky S-76B slammed into a hillside and killed all nine people on board in an accident that still has many of the basketball great's fans grieving, with more public memorials to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

