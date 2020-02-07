Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kobe Bryant memorial planned at Lakers' home arena

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 05:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 04:48 IST
Kobe Bryant memorial planned at Lakers' home arena
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Lakers)

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, killed with eight others in a helicopter crash last month, will be honored at a public memorial service planned for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center, the team's home arena and scene of many of his greatest basketball triumphs, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The newspaper, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the event, said the date for the ceremony was selected in consultation with Bryant's widow, Vanessa, the Lakers organization and the Staples Center. There was no immediate comment from the Lakers or Mayor Eric Garcetti's office in response to inquiries from Reuters about the report.

Planning for the event is underway, according to the Times, but there were no details of what the memorial might entail. The Times cited one source as saying the event would not include a procession and would be over in time to allow a previously scheduled NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies to go forward as planned.

The memorial will fall between two Lakers home games, one against the Boston Celtics and another against the New Orleans Pelicans, the newspaper said. Otherwise, the Times said, no information was immediately available about the precise timing of the event or tickets, but it said seating is expected to be limited.

The arena's seating capacity is normally about 20,000. The memorial service follows a series of Bryant tributes since he perished with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people aboard a helicopter that slammed into a hillside in foggy weather near Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

Bryant, who was 41, retired from the National Basketball Association in 2016. The 18-time all star was on his way to a youth sports academy for a girls basketball tournament his daughter was scheduled to play in at the time. The death of the five-time NBA champion, one of the world's most admired sports figures, unleashed an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans, fellow athletes and politicians around the globe.

Tens of thousands of fans flooded the grounds around the Staples Center last week ahead of the Lakers' first game since Bryant's death. Many others have made pilgrimages to the suburb of Calabasas, about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of Los Angeles, to view the crash site from a distance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WIDER IMAGE-At home with couple who saved baby kangaroos from the fires

Even as a fierce bushfire bore down on the rural Australian community of Wytaliba, Gary Wilson and his partner Julie Willis decided not to flee their timber home - they had a house full of orphaned baby kangaroos to protect. More than a doz...

Take 5: Most impactful NBA trades

The NBA trade deadline never fails to disappoint. The latest frenzy took place in the hours leading up to Thursdays 3 p.m. ET deadline. A wide-open season that features multiple championship contenders led to a burst of trade activity -- an...

UPDATE 4-Reliance, Chevron defend against U.S. criticism of oil business with Venezuela

Indias Reliance Industries and U.S.-based Chevron Corp on Thursday defended their business with Venezuela from White House criticism, noting that their marketing agreements and operations in the OPEC nation have been approved by Washington....

Soccer-Alba joins Abidal criticism but urges Barca to move on

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba joined captain Lionel Messi in criticising the clubs sporting director Eric Abidal after the team were knocked out of the Copa del Rey with a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.The quarter-final loss was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020