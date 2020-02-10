Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Sport: Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus that has killed over 900 people and infected more than 40,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year: ATHLETICS Judo: Frenchman Riner suffers first loss in 10 years

France's double Olympic champion judoka Teddy Riner suffered his first defeat in nearly 10 years on Sunday, losing to Japan's Kokoro Kageura in the IJF Paris Grand Slam at Bercy. The 30-year-old heavyweight, who is on the comeback trail following a spell out since winning the Brasilia Grand Slam in October, had won his previous 152 bouts. U.S. celebrate Olympic berth by thumping Canada 3-0

Second-half goals from Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe gave the United States a 3-0 win over Canada in the final of the CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying tournament in southern California on Sunday. Both nations had already booked their spots at the Tokyo Games with semi-final victories -- the United States beating Mexico 4-0 and Canada edging Costa Rica 1-0 -- turning the final into a relaxed, celebratory occasion in Carson. NHL roundup: Bruins down Coyotes for 6th straight win

Charlie Coyle scored twice, and Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their dominance of the visiting Arizona Coyotes with a 4-2 win Saturday. Jake DeBrusk also scored, and David Pastrnak had two assists as the Bruins extended their winning streak to six. Tuukka Rask stopped 29 shots for Boston and improved to 12-0-6 at home. Pebble Beach close call fuels Mickelson's fire for 2020

Phil Mickelson fell short in his quest for a record sixth Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory on Sunday but said his results over the last few weeks had given him momentum for the rest of the year. Mickelson got within two strokes of eventual winner Nick Taylor with five holes left on the famous California course but faded down the stretch to finish five back. Top 25 roundup: Duke survives UNC on two buzzer beaters

Wendell Moore Jr.'s putback at the overtime buzzer of teammate Tre Jones' air ball gave No. 7 Duke a thrilling 98-96 victory against host North Carolina on Saturday night at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. It was the second buzzer-beating shot that saved Duke (20-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) in a game the Blue Devils trailed by seven with just over a minute left in regulation and by five with 20 seconds left in overtime. Canadian Taylor outplays Mickelson to win at Pebble Beach

Former world number one amateur Nick Taylor bent but did not break, surviving an error-strewn stretch and whipping winds to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am by four strokes in California on Sunday. Taylor set up victory with a chip-in birdie at the 15th hole and was flawless down the stretch to become the first Canadian to win the storied event on the Monterey Peninsula. ATP roundup: Monfils wins third Montpellier title

Top-seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils defeated Canadian Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday to become the second three-time winner of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier. Monfils saved all four break points he faced and improved to 6-0 against Pospisil. He tied countryman Richard Gasquet with his third Montpellier crown, the eighth ATP title of his career. Basketball: Spain dash British hopes and secure Olympic women's berth

European champions Spain secured their slot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's basketball tournament on Sunday and dashed British hopes of a breakthrough qualification. Australia, Serbia, Belgium, South Korea and Puerto Rico joined the Spaniards in punching their tickets for Tokyo and completing the 12-strong lineup. NBA roundup: New-look Wolves stomp Clippers

The new-look Minnesota Timberwolves were a puzzle too difficult to solve Saturday, getting 24 points from Jordan McLaughlin and 23 from Malik Beasley to earn a resounding 142-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and end a 13-game losing streak. Three players were making their debut for a Timberwolves team that was busy in advance of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. One player who did not suit up was D'Angelo Russell, who was one of the biggest acquisitions on the final trading day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

