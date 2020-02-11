Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: James headlines All-Star pool for Olympic selection; deputy reportedly sues Raptors general and more

Sports News Roundup: James headlines All-Star pool for Olympic selection; deputy reportedly sues Raptors general and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

James headlines All-Star pool for Olympic selection

Three-time medallist LeBron James headlines an all-star pool of players available for selection for the U.S. squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball announced on Monday. The list of 44 finalists includes nine members of the gold medal winning team from 2016 Rio Games and seven from the squad that put the U.S. top the podium at the 2012 London Olympics.

Deputy reportedly sues Raptors general manager over alleged assault

The sheriff's deputy who alleges Masai Ujiri assaulted him following Toronto's Game 6 victory over Golden State in the NBA Finals on June 13 is now suing the Raptors general manager, according to multiple reports Monday. In the suit filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, deputy Alan Strickland and his wife Kelly are seeking a jury trial and asking for damages greater than $75,000, along with medical and incidental expenses (both accrued and in the future), loss of earnings, prejudgment interest, property damage, and legal fees.

Russian Usmanov donates $8.8 million Olympic documents to Games museum

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov came out on Monday as the mystery buyer of the original 1892 Olympic manifesto, the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold at auction when he donated it to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne. The businessman, who also heads the international fencing federation, had bought the 14-page document penned by International Olympic Committee founder Pierre de Coubertin, advocating the resurrection of the ancient Greek Games, for a record $8.8 million at auction in New York back in December.

Egyptian striker, 75, hopes to become world's oldest soccer pro

The thought of playing soccer as a professional had remained a distant dream for Ezzeldin Bahader for decades - until, at the age of 75, he registered with the Egyptian Football Association as its oldest player yet. Bahader, father of four and grandfather of six, started playing football in the streets of Cairo at the age of six.

McIlroy back at number one after five year absence

Rory McIlroy has returned to the top of golf's rankings for the first time in five years after a string of strong finishes. The 30-year-old Northern Irishman, a four-time major winner, replaces American Brooks Koepka.

XFL commissioner: Kaepernick salary demands too high

Colin Kaepernick could have played in the reborn XFL, but his salary demands were too high, commissioner Oliver Luck said in an interview. Luck told National Public Radio that league representatives reached out to Kaepernick's side but knew the numbers couldn't work. Made in Canada.

Pospisil drinks maple syrup during Montpellier final

Canada's Vasek Pospisil found a patriotic way to refuel while competing in Sunday's final at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier -- he drank maple syrup straight from a bottle. Pospisil, who was playing in his first ATP Tour final since 2014, was caught on camera swigging the sticky substance from a glass bottle on a changeover during his 7-5 6-3 loss to Frenchman Gael Monfils.

NBA roundup: Bogdanovic buzzer-beater lifts Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Utah Jazz to a 114-113 victory over the host Houston Rockets on Sunday. Bogdanovic had just two field goals and eight points for the night, 13 below his season average. But Utah executed the final inbound play to perfection, with Bogdanovic making a 28-footer over James Harden and P.J. Tucker, the final clutch 3 in a sequence of them down the stretch.

Pele is depressed, reclusive due to health issues, says son

Brazilian soccer great Pele is depressed over his poor health and reluctant to leave the house because he cannot walk unaided, his son Edinho said in an interview published in Brazil on Monday. Pele, widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers in history and who will be 80 in October, has had hip trouble for years and now needs a frame to walk. Many of his recent public appearances have been in a wheelchair.

Chargers, quarterback Rivers part ways after 16 seasons

The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers officially parted ways Monday after 16 seasons. The franchise's all-time leader in wins, passing yards and touchdown passes will become a free agent at age 38.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank not considering new China loans to fight coronavirus, president says

The World Bank is offering technical assistance to China to help battle the coronavirus epidemic but no new loans, the development lenders president, David Malpass, said on Monday.Malpass told Reuters the bank was working with the World Hea...

Sports News Roundup: James headlines All-Star pool for Olympic selection; deputy reportedly sues Raptors general and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.James headlines All-Star pool for Olympic selectionThree-time medallist LeBron James headlines an all-star pool of players available for selection for the U.S. squad for the 2020 Tokyo Ol...

UPDATE 3-Sinn Fein eyes government, Irish unity poll after election surge

Sinn Fein on Monday said it wanted a major role in Irelands next government after a record election showing, a move that would raise its central goal of reunification with Northern Ireland near the top of the agenda in Dublin for the first ...

Trump to visit India on Feb 24, 25: White House

President Donald Trump will travel to India later this month on a two-day visit, the White House announced on Tuesday, in what would be his first trip to the country as the president of the United States. The president and First Lady Melani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020