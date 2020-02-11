Sports News Roundup: James headlines All-Star pool for Olympic selection; deputy reportedly sues Raptors general and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

James headlines All-Star pool for Olympic selection

Three-time medallist LeBron James headlines an all-star pool of players available for selection for the U.S. squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball announced on Monday. The list of 44 finalists includes nine members of the gold medal winning team from 2016 Rio Games and seven from the squad that put the U.S. top the podium at the 2012 London Olympics.

Deputy reportedly sues Raptors general manager over alleged assault

The sheriff's deputy who alleges Masai Ujiri assaulted him following Toronto's Game 6 victory over Golden State in the NBA Finals on June 13 is now suing the Raptors general manager, according to multiple reports Monday. In the suit filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, deputy Alan Strickland and his wife Kelly are seeking a jury trial and asking for damages greater than $75,000, along with medical and incidental expenses (both accrued and in the future), loss of earnings, prejudgment interest, property damage, and legal fees.

Russian Usmanov donates $8.8 million Olympic documents to Games museum

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov came out on Monday as the mystery buyer of the original 1892 Olympic manifesto, the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold at auction when he donated it to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne. The businessman, who also heads the international fencing federation, had bought the 14-page document penned by International Olympic Committee founder Pierre de Coubertin, advocating the resurrection of the ancient Greek Games, for a record $8.8 million at auction in New York back in December.

Egyptian striker, 75, hopes to become world's oldest soccer pro

The thought of playing soccer as a professional had remained a distant dream for Ezzeldin Bahader for decades - until, at the age of 75, he registered with the Egyptian Football Association as its oldest player yet. Bahader, father of four and grandfather of six, started playing football in the streets of Cairo at the age of six.

McIlroy back at number one after five year absence

Rory McIlroy has returned to the top of golf's rankings for the first time in five years after a string of strong finishes. The 30-year-old Northern Irishman, a four-time major winner, replaces American Brooks Koepka.

XFL commissioner: Kaepernick salary demands too high

Colin Kaepernick could have played in the reborn XFL, but his salary demands were too high, commissioner Oliver Luck said in an interview. Luck told National Public Radio that league representatives reached out to Kaepernick's side but knew the numbers couldn't work. Made in Canada.

Pospisil drinks maple syrup during Montpellier final

Canada's Vasek Pospisil found a patriotic way to refuel while competing in Sunday's final at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier -- he drank maple syrup straight from a bottle. Pospisil, who was playing in his first ATP Tour final since 2014, was caught on camera swigging the sticky substance from a glass bottle on a changeover during his 7-5 6-3 loss to Frenchman Gael Monfils.

NBA roundup: Bogdanovic buzzer-beater lifts Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Utah Jazz to a 114-113 victory over the host Houston Rockets on Sunday. Bogdanovic had just two field goals and eight points for the night, 13 below his season average. But Utah executed the final inbound play to perfection, with Bogdanovic making a 28-footer over James Harden and P.J. Tucker, the final clutch 3 in a sequence of them down the stretch.

Pele is depressed, reclusive due to health issues, says son

Brazilian soccer great Pele is depressed over his poor health and reluctant to leave the house because he cannot walk unaided, his son Edinho said in an interview published in Brazil on Monday. Pele, widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers in history and who will be 80 in October, has had hip trouble for years and now needs a frame to walk. Many of his recent public appearances have been in a wheelchair.

Chargers, quarterback Rivers part ways after 16 seasons

The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers officially parted ways Monday after 16 seasons. The franchise's all-time leader in wins, passing yards and touchdown passes will become a free agent at age 38.

