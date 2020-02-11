Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. James headlines All-Star pool for Olympic selection

Three-time medallist LeBron James headlines an all-star pool of players available for selection for the U.S. squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball announced on Monday. The list of 44 finalists includes nine members of the gold medal winning team from 2016 Rio Games and seven from the squad that put the U.S. top the podium at the 2012 London Olympics. Russian Usmanov donates $8.8 million Olympic document to Games museum

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov came out on Monday as the mystery buyer of the original 1892 Olympic manifesto, the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold at auction, when he donated it to the Olympic museum in Lausanne. The businessman, who also heads the international fencing federation, had bought the 14-page document penned by International Olympic Committee founder Pierre de Coubertin, advocating the resurrection of the ancient Greek Games, for a record $8.8 million at auction in New York back in December. Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa wishes 'this nightmare would be over'

Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post on Monday that she was both grieving and angry over the loss of her husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old Gianna in a helicopter crash last month. Vanessa Bryant, 37, has made few public appearances since the crash that killed her husband, daughter and seven others and said in the social media post that she had been "reluctant" to put her feelings into words. McIlroy back at number one after five year absence

Rory McIlroy has returned to the top of golf's rankings for the first time in five years after a string of strong finishes. The 30-year-old Northern Irishman, a four-time major winner, replaces American Brooks Koepka. NBA notebook: Pelicans’ Williamson plans to play Tuesday

New Orleans rookie standout Zion Williamson said he plans to play Tuesday when the Pelicans host the Portland Trail Blazers. Williamson missed Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to a sprained left ankle but returned to practice on Monday. He told reporters afterward that he will be back in the lineup. NBA roundup: Bogdanovic buzzer beater lifts Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Utah Jazz to a 114-113 victory over the host Houston Rockets on Sunday. Bogdanovic had just two field goals and eight points for the night, 13 below his season average. But Utah executed the final inbound play to perfection, with Bogdanovic making a 28-footer over James Harden and P.J. Tucker, the final clutch 3 in a sequence of them down the stretch. Pele is depressed, reclusive due to health issues, says son

Brazilian soccer great Pele is depressed over his poor health and reluctant to leave the house because he cannot walk unaided, his son Edinho said in an interview published in Brazil on Monday. Pele, widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers in history and who will be 80 in October, has had hip trouble for years and now needs a frame to walk. Many of his recent public appearances have been in a wheelchair. Report: MLB eyes playoff expansion, new twists

Major League Baseball is reportedly considering an expanded playoff scenario that includes more teams, a first-round bye and the ability of some teams to pick their opponents. Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote Tuesday that MLB is "seriously weighing" the postseason overhaul, beginning in 2022. Former Blue Jays pitcher sues Astros over sign stealing

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the Houston Astros on Monday asserting that the team's sign stealing system during their World Series-winning 2017 season ended his Major League Baseball career. The Astros fired their manager and general manager last month after MLB suspended them each for a year over a system used by the team to steal pitch signs from opposing catchers during the 2017 season. NFL notebook: Chargers, QB Rivers officially part ways

The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers officially parted ways Monday after 16 seasons. The franchise's all-time leader in wins, passing yards and touchdown passes will become a free agent at age 38.

