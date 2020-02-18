Sports News Roundup: FIFPRO to support players who walk off over racism; Devils deal Coleman and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

FIFPRO to support players who walk off over racism

The world football players' union FIFPRO said on Monday it will support players or teams who walk off the pitch due to racism, after the abuse suffered by FC Porto forward Moussa Marega during a Portuguese league match on Sunday. Mali forward was subject to abuse throughout his team's 2-1 win at Vitoria Guimaraes and was eventually substituted, shortly after his teammates restrained him when he tried to walk off the pitch in protest.

NHL notebook: Devils deal Coleman, Greene hours apart

The New Jersey Devils traded 21-goal scorer Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday in exchange for a prospect and a first-round pick, hours after shipping off captain Andy Greene. The Devils acquired prospect Nolan Foote from Tampa as well as a first-round pick from Vancouver. The pick, which Tampa owned the rights to, will be a first-rounder in the 2020 draft if the Canucks make the playoffs. If the Canucks miss the playoffs, the pick defers to a 2021 first-rounder.

MLB commissioner defends not punishing players in Astros scandal

Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the decision not to punish individual Houston Astros players over a 2017 sign-stealing scandal on Sunday, saying it was clear they had already "paid a price". MLB last month suspended Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for the 2020 season while stripping the organization of four draft picks and levying a $5 million fine.

'United by Emotion' chosen as Tokyo 2020 motto

'United by Emotion' was revealed as the motto for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics on Monday as organizers look to hammer home the message of diversity and inclusion. Tennis player Naomi Osaka, who was born in Japan to a Haitian father and Japanese mother but raised in the United States, narrated the motto's promotional video.

Team LeBron tops Team Giannis in All-Star Game

Anthony Davis made a walk-off free throw and Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis in the 69th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers' big man and first pick in the All-Star draft, missed badly off the back iron before sinking the second for a 157-155 victory in the unique, hotly contested showcase.

NHL roundup: Archibald nets OT winner for Oilers

Josh Archibald capped a two-goal performance by scoring 3:57 into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday in Raleigh, N.C. Archibald's second goal of the game and ninth of the season was assisted by Leon Draisaitl. It came on the team's only shot on goal in the extra session after Carolina had the first four in overtime. Archibald recorded a multi-goal performance for the first time this season.

Hall of Fame golfer Wright dies at age 85

Hall of Famer Mickey Wright, the only LPGA golfer to hold all major titles at the same time, died on Monday, the Ladies Professional Golf Association said. The American was 85. Wright won 82 tournaments, second only to compatriot Kathy Whitworth (88), and claimed 13 majors in a career that stretched from 1955 until retirement in 1969 because of foot problems.

Angels' Trout says he 'lost respect' for Astros

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he "lost respect" for players involved in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. "They cheated. ... I don't agree with the punishment," Trout told reporters Monday at the Angels' spring training facility in Tempe, Ariz. "I lost respect for some of those guys."

'Kobe, Kobe, Kobe;' All-Star Game crowd pays tribute to fallen star

Team LeBron beat Team Giannis by two points at the 69th NBA All-Star game on Sunday at a packed United Center that fell silent for eight seconds before tip-off as about 21,000 fans joined hands to pay their respects to global sports icon Kobe Bryant. The silence was broken by a string of thunderous "Kobe, Kobe, Kobe," chants that rocked the stadium as the crowd honored Bryant, who wore the No. 8 and No. 24 during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers that was highlighted by five National Basketball Association championships.

MLB notebook: Arenado reports, says he's 'ready to go'

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado reported springing training on Sunday, ready to address a difficult offseason that left the All-Star feeling "disrespected" as trade rumors ran rampant. Among the remarks he had for reporters at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz., was a message for Rockies fans.

