Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. China's Sun Yang handed eight year ban for doping

Chinese multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday. CAS said it had accepted an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against a decision by the world swimming body FINA to clear Sun of wrongdoing for his conduct during the test in September 2018. Soccer: Leeds goalkeeper handed eight-game ban after racism charge

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was banned for eight matches and fined 60,000 pounds ($77,964.00) on Friday after being found guilty of racist abuse in a Championship match against Charlton Athletic last September. The FA said the 33-year-old Spaniard, who joined Leeds from Real Madrid last year, must also attend face-to-face education after the breach of rule E3 (2) which covers discriminatory abuse. Djokovic saves three match points to set up Dubai final with Tsitsipas

World number one Novak Djokovic saved three match points to beat France's Gael Monfils 2-6 7-6(8) 6-1 on Friday as he set up a final showdown at the Dubai Open with Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic is yet to lose this year and the Australian Open champion extended his unbeaten run in 2020 to 17 matches with what was also his 17th win over Monfils. NHL roundup: Predators tie it in last second, beat Flames in OT

Mikael Granlund scored with one-tenth of a second remaining in regulation and then netted the winner 1:20 into overtime as the Nashville Predators defeated the visiting Calgary Flames 4-3 Thursday night. In overtime, Granlund took a pass from Ryan Ellis between the bottom of the faceoff circles and floated a shot over Rittich's blocker. Colton Sissons and Roman Josi also scored for the Predators, who improved to 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Goaltender Juuse Saros made 36 saves. Kvitova overcomes tenacious Barty to set up Sabalenka final in Doha

Czech Petra Kvitova edged a seesaw battle with Australian world number one Ash Barty 6-4 2-6 6-4 at the Qatar Open on Friday to set up a title clash against Aryna Sabalenka in Doha. Belarussian Sabalenka advanced to the 10th WTA final of her career with an impressive 6-4 6-3 victory over former world number two Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia. Lawmakers: Put Flood in Hall of Fame

A bipartisan group from Congress is leading the drive to see the late Curt Flood elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, 50 years after he challenged the power of Major League Baseball owners. On Thursday, Rep. David Trone (D-Md.), Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.), Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) held a news conference in Washington, D.C., urging the Golden Era Committee to elect Flood when it meets in December. More than 100 lawmakers signed a letter in support that was sent to Jane Forbes Clark, chairwoman of the Hall of Fame. Cycling: Kajihara makes history for Japan, Ganna breaks world record

Yumi Kajihara became the first Japanese woman to be crowned as a world track cycling champion as she claimed gold in the omnium, while Italy's Filippo Ganna kept the records tumbling with a masterful day of riding on Friday. Olympic omnium champion Laura Kenny, recovering from a broken shoulder, crashed heavily in the opening scratch race which Kajihara won and the 22-year-old never looked back. NBA roundup: Harris carries short-handed Sixers

Tobias Harris scored 34 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists to lift the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers past the visiting New York Knicks, 115-106, on Thursday. Al Horford had 15 points, nine assists and seven boards, and Shake Milton scored 19 points as the Sixers improved to a league-best 28-2 at home. Milton hit all five of his 3-point attempts, while Horford hit all four. Exclusive: Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for Games despite coronavirus

Tokyo has no Plan B for this year's Summer Olympics despite alarm over the spread of the coronavirus in Japan and elsewhere with under five months before the event, a senior official said on Friday. "There will not be one bit of change in holding the Games as planned," Katsura Enyo, deputy director general of the Tokyo 2020 Preparation Bureau at the city government, told Reuters. Cycling: Kenny suffers scare in omnium crash, but carries on

Britain's twice Olympic omnium champion Laura Kenny suffered a fresh injury scare as she crashed heavily in the first round of the event at the world championships on Friday. Kenny, racing just weeks after breaking her shoulder at a World Cup event in Canada, went down hard just before the start of the 30th and final lap of the opening scratch race.

