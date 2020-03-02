Christchurch, Mar 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand here on Monday.

Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand here on Monday

India 1st innings 242 New Zealand 1st innings 235 India 2nd innings (overnight 90/6) Prithvi Shaw c Latham b Southee 14 Mayank Agarwal lbw b Boult 3 Cheteshwar Pujara b Boult 24 Virat Kohli lbw b de Grandhomme 14 Ajinkya Rahane b Wagner 9 Umesh Yadav b Boult 1 Hanuma Vihari c Watling b Southee 9 Rishabh Pant c Watling b Boult 4 Ravindra Jadeja not out 16 Mohammed Shami c Tom Blundell b Southee 5 Jasprit Bumrah run out 4 Extras: (b-9, lb-12) 21 Total: 124 all out in 46 overs Fall of wickets: 8-1, 26-2, 51-3, 72-4, 84-5, 89-6, 97-7, 97-8, 108-9 Bowling: Tim Southee 11-2-36-3, Trent Boult 14-4-28-4, Kyle Jamieson 8-4-18-0, Colin de Grandhomme 5-3-31-0, Neil Wagner 8-1-18-1. New Zealand 2nd Innings Tom Latham batting 16 Tom Blundell batting 23 Extras: (b-1, lb-6) 7 Total: 46 for no loss in 15 overs Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 6-1-12-0, Umesh Yadav 6-2-16-0, Mohammed Shami 3-1-11-0.

