Left Menu
Development News Edition

Christchurch, Mar 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand here on Monday.

  • PTI
  • |
  • Christchurch
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 06:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 06:26 IST
Christchurch, Mar 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand here on Monday.

Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand here on Monday

India 1st innings 242 New Zealand 1st innings 235 India 2nd innings (overnight 90/6) Prithvi Shaw c Latham b Southee 14 Mayank Agarwal lbw b Boult 3 Cheteshwar Pujara b Boult 24 Virat Kohli lbw b de Grandhomme 14 Ajinkya Rahane b Wagner 9 Umesh Yadav b Boult 1 Hanuma Vihari c Watling b Southee 9 Rishabh Pant c Watling b Boult 4 Ravindra Jadeja not out 16 Mohammed Shami c Tom Blundell b Southee 5 Jasprit Bumrah run out 4 Extras: (b-9, lb-12) 21 Total: 124 all out in 46 overs Fall of wickets: 8-1, 26-2, 51-3, 72-4, 84-5, 89-6, 97-7, 97-8, 108-9 Bowling: Tim Southee 11-2-36-3, Trent Boult 14-4-28-4, Kyle Jamieson 8-4-18-0, Colin de Grandhomme 5-3-31-0, Neil Wagner 8-1-18-1. New Zealand 2nd Innings Tom Latham batting 16 Tom Blundell batting 23 Extras: (b-1, lb-6) 7 Total: 46 for no loss in 15 overs Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 6-1-12-0, Umesh Yadav 6-2-16-0, Mohammed Shami 3-1-11-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Budget Session of Parliament to resume today

The second half of Parliaments Budget Session is set to resume today.The session is likely to be stormy as the Congress party has said that it will seek the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Centres alleged failure in co...

New York confirms first coronavirus case; U.S. ramps up preparations

New York state confirmed its first positive coronavirus test, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday night, as the U.S. government said it would start screening travelers for the virus and hike production of protective masks. Cuomo said on Tw...

Kashmiri students from AMU among 15 booked for instigating anti-CAA protestors

Fifteen people, including some Kashmiri students from Aligarh Muslim University AMU and former Students Union Vice President Sajjad Subhan Rathar, have been booked for instigating and participating in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA prot...

Golf-Im claims first PGA Tour title with clutch play at Honda Classic

South Korean Im Sung-jae hit a series of clutch shots down the stretch to clinch his first PGA Tour victory in style, a one-shot triumph at the Honda Classic in Florida on Sunday.Im, last years tour rookie of the year, broke through in his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020