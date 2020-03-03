Left Menu
Prasad among five short-listed candidates for selector job

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:28 IST
The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Tuesday short-listed five candidates, including former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, for interviews to pick two national selectors. The committee comprising former India cricketers Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sulakshana Naik met here and scrutinised 44 applications.

"They have called former spinner Sunil Joshi, Prasad, cricketer-turned-commentator L Sivaramakrishnan, former medium pacer Harvinder Singh and spinner Rajesh Chauhan for interviews tomorrow," a BCCI source told PTI. The CAC will replace outgoing selection panel chief MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, the high-profile candidate, surprisingly did not make the cut for interviews..

