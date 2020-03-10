Sports News Roundup: Ivy League to cancel U.S. basketball tournaments; Blue Jays take advantage of Snell's wildness and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Coronavirus prompts Ivy League to cancel U.S. basketball tournaments

The coronavirus outbreak prompted the Ivy League college athletic conference on Tuesday to cancel its men's and women's U.S. basketball tournaments, the winners of which would have received automatic bids to the "March Madness" tournament, set to begin later this month. The league also said it would restrict other athletic events as the outbreak upends major sporting competitions worldwide, but did not provide details.

Spring training roundup: Blue Jays take advantage of Snell's wildness

Danny Jansen smacked a grand slam and Riley Adams hit a three-run homer as a Toronto Blue Jays' split squad rolled to an 8-3 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Dunedin, Fla. Left-hander Blake Snell started for Tampa Bay, and the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner retired just one batter and walked four to force in Toronto's first run. Right-hander Trevor Richards replaced Snell, and Jansen slugged the second pitch over the fence in left to give the Blue Jays a 5-0 first-inning lead.

Yankees All-Star Sanchez ill could be tested for coronavirus

New York Yankees All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez is reportedly dealing with a fever and is headed for medical attention, the team said Tuesday. Sanchez has a "little bit of a fever" according to the Newark Star-Ledger, which reported the Yankees weren't certain whether team doctors would recommend a test for coronavirus.

Olympics or not, Japan wheelchair dancer has message: diversity is cool

Whirling, spinning, reaching, grasping - Japanese wheelchair dancer Kenta Kambara's emotive performances are wordless testimony to artistic passion and possibility. Born with spina bifida, a disorder that paralyzed his lower body, Kambara aims to perform at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics opening or closing ceremonies, seeking to send a message to disabled and able-bodied people alike: it's OK to be different.

Ravens OG Yanda to retire

Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda will announce his retirement this week. Multiple reports on Tuesday indicated Yanda has informed the Ravens of his decision and the 35-year-old soon will make it official, allowing the team to seek a replacement in free agency, which begins next week.

Motorcycling: Grand Prix of the Americas rescheduled due to coronavirus

The start of the MotoGP season was delayed for a third time in succession on Tuesday after organizers announced that the Grand Prix of the Americas had been postponed and rescheduled for November. The race was scheduled to take place from April 3-5 in Austin, Texas, and will now take place from Nov. 13-15, with the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix being pushed back to Nov. 20-22 as a result.

NHL roundup: Sabres win shootout over Caps, end 6-game skid

Dominik Kahun scored in the seventh round of a shootout to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Monday. Sabers goalie Linus Ullmark stopped 33 of 35 shots during open play and then made six more saves during the shootout. It was an impressive return for Ullmark, who was playing for the first time in 18 games after recovering from a lower-body injury.

NBA roundup: Nuggets send Bucks to third straight loss

Jamal Murray scored 21 points, including Denver's first nine to start the fourth quarter, Paul Millsap had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the host Nuggets beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 109-95 on Monday night. Jerami Grant added 19 points for Denver, and Gary Harris had 15. Will Barton scored 13 points and Nikola Jokic had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets, who swept the season series from the NBA leaders.

Kansas remains unanimous No. 1 in Top 25 poll

You can now download all free assets in one place. This includes Watermark, Keyframe, Screener, XML, and Shotlist. Kansas remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

NFL moves franchise tag deadline to Monday

NFL teams will have an extra four days to decide whether to apply their franchise tag, ESPN reported Tuesday. The deadline set for Thursday (March 12) at 4 p.m. ET was bumped back to Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET by owners who want to know the fate of the pending Collective Bargaining Agreement extension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.