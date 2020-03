March 12 (Reuters) -

* NASCAR SAYS WILL HOLD ITS RACE EVENTS AT ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY AND HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY WITHOUT FANS IN ATTENDANCE- TWEET Source text: http://bit.ly/2TJ8yyg

