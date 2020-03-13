Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf's Masters postponed, Premier League soccer suspended as coronavirus wreaks sporting havoc

Golf's jewel in the crown The Masters and England's top-flight soccer league joined the ever-lengthening list of elite sporting events to fall foul of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. Few dates on the global sporting calendar are as keenly-anticipated as the Augusta National showpiece, but organizers have moved swiftly to postpone golf's opening major which was due to be played between April 9-12. Golf: Masters postponed to 'some later date' due to coronavirus

The Masters, which brings together the world's best golfers in April for the year's first major, has been postponed because of concerns about the coronavirus, Augusta National Golf Club said on Friday. People from all over the world attend the Masters at Augusta National, which this year was scheduled for April 9-12, and the club said it hopes the postponement will allow it to host the event safely at a later date. Sailing: America's Cup teams call off Sardinia regatta in April

An America's Cup World Series (ACWS) event due to be raced in Cagliari on the Italian island of Sardinia has been called off due to the coronavirus outbreak, two teams said on Friday. The planned ACWS races between Emirates Team New Zealand and the three challengers Luna Rossa, INEOS Team UK and American Magic were going to be the first test for revolutionary new "foiling" yachts which "fly" over the water on a hydrofoil. NFL notebook: Could free agency be delayed?

With sporting events across the country being canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL could push back the start of free agency, Pro Football Talk reported Thursday. Early Thursday, ESPN reported the NFL had "no plans to move the start of the league year," which is officially scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18. Horse Racing: Al Boum wins Gold Cup as racing defies coronavirus

Al Boum won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday in front of thousands of racegoers as the rest of the world's sporting competitions were shut down by the coronavirus outbreak. Jockey Paul Townend steered 10-3 favorite Al Boum to victory, holding off Santini and Lostintranslation in a thrilling finish to the week's blue-riband race. Cycling - Giro d'Italia postponed due to coronavirus - race organizers

The Giro d'Italia, which was due to start in Budapest, has been postponed after the Hungarian government's move to declare a state of emergency in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, race organizers RCS Sport said on Friday. Cycling's first Grand Tour of the season was scheduled to start on May 9 in the Hungarian capital -- the first time the prestigious race was to depart from eastern Europe. Athletics: Boston Marathon moved to September from April due to coronavirus

The Boston Marathon, originally scheduled to be held on April 20, has been postponed until mid-September because of the coronavirus outbreak, the city's mayor said on Friday. The world's most prestigious marathon, which is now due to take place on Sept. 14, generally draws more than 30,000 runners from all over the world ranging from decorated professionals and Olympians to amateur runners. Golf: Disneyland shut down prompted PGA Tour to do the same

The PGA Tour took its cue from Disneyland in deciding to cancel the Players Championship in Florida due to the coronavirus outbreak, commissioner Jay Monahan said on Friday, capping a chaotic and confusing 24 hours for the Tour's flagship event. Disneyland's decision to close its theme parks, including one in nearby Orlando, coupled with the worries of international golfers in the face of U.S. travel restrictions, pushed Monahan to scrap the tournament late on Thursday after the first round had been played. Browns eliminate travel, announce work-from-home policy

The Cleveland Browns are increasing their efforts to help stop the spread of coronavirus with the additional precautions announced Friday for employees and traveling staff. "Through the guidance of local and state medical professionals, we have implemented multiple proactive measures to help ensure the health and wellness of our staff members and their families," said the Browns in a statement. Greece cancels Olympic torch relay over coronavirus fears

Greece's Olympic Committee said it had canceled the remainder of the Olympic Torch relay through the country on Friday to avoid attracting crowds that could raise the risk of coronavirus contagion. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay got under way on Thursday when the flame was lit by the rays of the sun in ancient Olympia in a ceremony that was scaled down in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

