Coronavirus-scarred China says no resumption of major sports events

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 31-03-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:32 IST
China's government on Tuesday ruled out an immediate resumption of major sporting events, including football and basketball, as the country faces a second wave of coronavirus cases from abroad. There had been speculation that the Chinese football and basketball seasons could get going in the next few weeks, after numbers of locally transmitted cases dwindled.

But China, where the virus emerged in December before spreading worldwide, says that it is now facing a new threat, of infections from people entering the country from abroad. The General Administration of Sport (GAS) has now snuffed out any hopes that China's sports scene could soon return to normal.

"For better epidemic prevention and control, no major sports events like marathons which gather crowds of people should resume," GAS said in a notice widely carried by local media. The missive, which singled out China's football and basketball associations, did not give a timeframe when the situation could change.

The Chinese Super League football season was supposed to begin on February 22 but was indefinitely postponed in January by the pandemic. The Chinese Basketball Association league has also been suspended. AFP PDS PDS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Papua New Guinea has confirmed its first cases of African swine fever among village pigs, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said. The cases occurred in four villages in the Mendi Munihu district of the Southern Highlands province...

The Delhi Police Special Branch on Tuesday wrote to the city government for taking immediate action with regard to people, including foreign nationals, who stayed in 16 mosques in the national capital after taking part in a religious congre...

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and his family on Tuesday committed to offer Rs 10 crore to Akshaya Patra Foundation from their personal funds towards the COVID-19 relief work to distribute essential grocery boxes to the migrant laboure...

Rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine has reported the first case of the coronavirus, the health minister of the self-proclaimed republic, Olga Dolgoshapko told reporters in Donetsk on Tuesday.The conflict in eastern Ukraine, pitting Moscow-back...
