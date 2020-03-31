Colts PK Vinatieri undecided about 2020

Next season is up in the air for Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri. Vinatieri, 47, is rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury but his future in Indianapolis remains in limbo, head coach Frank Reich said in a video conference on Tuesday.

"(We plan) to have a sitdown with Adam and see where he's at once he's a little further along in that process," Reich said. The NFL's all-time leading scorer, Vinatieri is an unrestricted free agent. He could face competition if he decides to play a 25th NFL season; the Colts signed 23-year-old Chase McLaughlin when Vinatieri was shut down in Week 13.

Vinatieri missed eight field goals and six extra points in 2019 in what was his worst statistical season in the NFL. Part of four Super Bowl-winning teams, Vinatieri played with the New England Patriots from 1996 to 2005 before joining the Colts in 2006.

--Field Level Media

