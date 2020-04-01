Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL plans full season, starting on time

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 00:57 IST
NFL plans full season, starting on time

A full regular season without any coronavirus-related delay is the current expectation of the NFL for the 2020 season. A schedule is to be released on or before May 9, which is later than usual but not cause for concern, executive vice president and general counsel Jeff Pash said Tuesday.

NFL officials said Tuesday that all offseason programs have yet to be canceled. Any further extension of the executive mandate to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people could jeopardize the offseason schedules for all 32 teams. However, the possibility of a shortened season was not discussed Tuesday when owners approved playoff expansion as outlined in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

While the timeline for the NBA, NHL and MLB are currently uncertain during the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL regular season is not scheduled to begin for five-plus months. For that reason, the league expects to start the 2020 season as scheduled with the Kansas City Chiefs opening Week 1 on Thursday, Sept. 10. "That's our expectation. Am I certain? I'm not certain I'll be here tomorrow. But I'm planning on it," Pash said Tuesday.

NFL vice president Troy Vincent said the league is investigating options in the event games are delayed. Vincent fielded multiple questions about playing in front of empty stadiums and said the plan is for a "full" and "normal" regular season. Playing without fans is being weighed by the NBA, NHL and MLB.

More pressing is the 2020 NFL Draft, which is being held as scheduled April 23-25 but not in Las Vegas, which was awarded the event and had planned for a live production including players being introduced over the water near the Bellagio fountains. Prospects were invited by Vincent to participate "live" and other guests, including college coaches, will be added to the studio broadcast. The league is finalizing protocol for picks and the process of a remote draft. Pash said teams could be granted extra time between picks to ensure communication regarding trades can be made to and from all necessary parties.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

India and Pakistan crack down on Muslim group emerging as COVID-19 cluster

India and Pakistan sealed off centres belonging to a Muslim missionary group on Tuesday and began investigating how many coronavirus cases were linked to its activities. Tablighi Jamaat is a Deobandi Sunni Muslim missionary movement that pr...

Qatar's Hamad airport on-site staff temporarily reduced by 40%

Qatars Hamad International Airport has temporarily reduced the number of employees onsite by 40, with most working from home or on annual leave, a Qatar Airways spokesman said on Tuesday, denying a media report that said the airline had cut...

Italy frets over lockdown, eyes eventual staggered re-opening

Italian health officials warned on Tuesday it was too soon to consider lifting lockdown restrictions, saying a deceleration in new cases of coronavirus should not raise hopes that the crisis was near an end. The government announced on Mond...

Obama suggests Trump team 'denied warnings' of pandemic

Former US President Barack Obama took a veiled swipe Tuesday at his successor Donald Trump, chastising those who have denied warnings of a deadly coronavirus pandemic and cautioning against ignoring the consequences of climate change. The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020