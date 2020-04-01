Seahawks cut S Thompson, TE Dickson, save $5M

Seahawks cut S Thompson, TE Dickson, save $5MReuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 01:53 IST
Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson and safety Tedric Thompson were released, saving more than $5 million against the 2020 salary cap. Dickson, 32, did not play last season while recovering from a knee injury. His release saves the team more than $3 million.
Thompson landed on injured reserve after eight games in 2019 due to a shoulder injury. He played in 29 games in three seasons with the Seahawks. Releasing Thompson saves the Seahawks $2 million.
--Field Level Media
