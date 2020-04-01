Seahawks cut S Thompson, TE Dickson, save $5M

Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson and safety Tedric Thompson were released, saving more than $5 million against the 2020 salary cap. Dickson, 32, did not play last season while recovering from a knee injury. His release saves the team more than $3 million.

Thompson landed on injured reserve after eight games in 2019 due to a shoulder injury. He played in 29 games in three seasons with the Seahawks. Releasing Thompson saves the Seahawks $2 million.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.