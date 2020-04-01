Bidwill: Cardinals, WR Hopkins talk contract

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals have opened dialogue geared toward a new contract. Cardinals chairman Michael Bidwill said Tuesday that Hopkins, acquired from the Texans in a shocking trade that included a second-round pick plus running back David Johnson to Houston, and general manager Steve Keim have discussed the parameters of a long-term deal.

Hopkins is in the final year of his contract worth $12.5 million in 2020. As contracts are currently constituted, Hopkins would rank ninth among wide receivers in pay for 2020. A three-time All-Pro with the Texans, Hopkins steps into the No. 1 receiver role in Arizona with second-year quarterback Kyler Murray leading the team's offense.

Hopkins, 27, had 96 or more receptions in four of the past five seasons in Houston. --Field Level Media

