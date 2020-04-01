Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL extends self-quarantine to April 15

The NHL self-quarantine period is being extended through April 15. In the second such extension for players and staff, the new date follows the thinking of deputy commissioner Bill Daly to stretch the timeframe for a potential return to activity as each deadline arrives. 2020 Games postponement signals growing power shift from IOC to athletes

Tweeting from her Toronto couch two weeks ago, six-time Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser had two words for the International Olympic Committee, which had yet to postpone the Tokyo Summer Games amid the coronavirus pandemic: "Insensitive and irresponsible." Days later the IOC acquiesced, delaying the Olympics until July 2021 and sparking what some say could be a permanent shift in power away from the hierarchical governing body to athletes. Exclusive: Japan businessman paid $8.2 million by Tokyo Olympics bid lobbied figure at center of French corruption probe

A businessman who received millions of dollars for his work on Tokyo's successful campaign to host the 2020 Olympics, which was postponed last week due to the coronavirus, said he played a key role in securing the support of a former Olympics powerbroker suspected by French prosecutors of taking bribes to help Japan's bid. Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at the advertising agency Dentsu Inc, was paid $8.2 million by the committee that spearheaded Tokyo's bid for the 2020 Games, according to financial records reviewed by Reuters. Takahashi told Reuters his work included lobbying International Olympic Committee members like Lamine Diack, the ex-Olympics powerbroker, and that he gave Diack gifts, including digital cameras and a Seiko watch. Olympic champion Puig finding new 'normal' with Games delay

With the tennis calendar paused and the Tokyo Games postponed to 2021, Olympic champion Monica Puig finds herself having to navigate a longer runway to her title defense and the long hours of quarantine felt by many communities across the globe. "The stress levels are always going to be much higher but thankfully I'm just trying to live my normal routine within the fact that it's not really normal," Puig told Reuters. "I'm trying to find ways to stay active, stay happy and kind of have a positive outlook on things." Mickelson 'working on' potential rematch with Woods

American golfer Phil Mickelson got fans excited in the midst of a virtual halt to live sports by the coronavirus pandemic when he hinted at a rematch with longtime rival Tiger Woods. Mickelson was asked on Twitter about the possibility of a round of golf against Woods being live streamed in the near future, and the left-hander replied https://twitter.com/PhilMickelson/status/1244420989750063108: "Working on it." Patrick McEnroe feeling fine after mild case of coronavirus

Retired tennis player Patrick McEnroe has recovered from a mild case of coronavirus, he announced on social media on Tuesday. McEnroe, younger brother of seven-times Grand Slam champion John, said he had been tested after experiencing "some minor symptoms" about 10 or 11 days ago. Federer wows fans on Twitter with video of trick shots

Roger Federer delighted fans by posting a video on Twitter on Tuesday, which shows him executing some trademark trick shots against a wall in the snow. The 20-times Grand Slam champion last played at the semi-finals of the Australian Open, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, before undergoing keyhole surgery on his knee in February. Sports streaming service DAZN to stop paying rights fees to leagues: source

Streaming service DAZN Group has told sports leagues it will not pay rights fees for any suspended or cancelled games amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a source familiar with the matter. The streaming service is the first media company operating in the United States that has decided to withhold fees, which are paid to sports leagues for the right to air events, as broadcast networks have traditionally continued to pay the fees when games have not aired. The move was first reported earlier on Tuesday by Sports Business Journal. Brady to wear No. 12 with Bucs; Godwin switches to 14

The TB12 brand will live on in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that quarterback Tom Brady will wear No. 12 with his new team, just as he did for 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. NFL expects to play full season as scheduled despite coronavirus

While the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the global sporting calendar, the NFL said on Tuesday it planned to have a full season, including games in London and Mexico City, and to kick off on time in September. With a little over five months to go before the 2020 season is scheduled to begin, the NFL has yet to entertain the idea of delaying or shortening the campaign or having its 32 teams play games in empty stadiums.

