Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 05:24 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL extends self-quarantine to April 15

The NHL self-quarantine period is being extended through April 15. In the second such extension for players and staff, the new date follows the thinking of deputy commissioner Bill Daly to stretch the timeframe for a potential return to activity as each deadline arrives. 2020 Games postponement signals growing power shift from IOC to athletes

Tweeting from her Toronto couch two weeks ago, six-time Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser had two words for the International Olympic Committee, which had yet to postpone the Tokyo Summer Games amid the coronavirus pandemic: "Insensitive and irresponsible." Days later the IOC acquiesced, delaying the Olympics until July 2021 and sparking what some say could be a permanent shift in power away from the hierarchical governing body to athletes. Exclusive: Japan businessman paid $8.2 million by Tokyo Olympics bid lobbied figure at center of French corruption probe

A businessman who received millions of dollars for his work on Tokyo's successful campaign to host the 2020 Olympics, which was postponed last week due to the coronavirus, said he played a key role in securing the support of a former Olympics powerbroker suspected by French prosecutors of taking bribes to help Japan's bid. Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at the advertising agency Dentsu Inc, was paid $8.2 million by the committee that spearheaded Tokyo's bid for the 2020 Games, according to financial records reviewed by Reuters. Takahashi told Reuters his work included lobbying International Olympic Committee members like Lamine Diack, the ex-Olympics powerbroker, and that he gave Diack gifts, including digital cameras and a Seiko watch. Olympic champion Puig finding new 'normal' with Games delay

With the tennis calendar paused and the Tokyo Games postponed to 2021, Olympic champion Monica Puig finds herself having to navigate a longer runway to her title defense and the long hours of quarantine felt by many communities across the globe. "The stress levels are always going to be much higher but thankfully I'm just trying to live my normal routine within the fact that it's not really normal," Puig told Reuters. "I'm trying to find ways to stay active, stay happy and kind of have a positive outlook on things." Mickelson 'working on' potential rematch with Woods

American golfer Phil Mickelson got fans excited in the midst of a virtual halt to live sports by the coronavirus pandemic when he hinted at a rematch with longtime rival Tiger Woods. Mickelson was asked on Twitter about the possibility of a round of golf against Woods being live streamed in the near future, and the left-hander replied https://twitter.com/PhilMickelson/status/1244420989750063108: "Working on it." Patrick McEnroe feeling fine after mild case of coronavirus

Retired tennis player Patrick McEnroe has recovered from a mild case of coronavirus, he announced on social media on Tuesday. McEnroe, younger brother of seven-times Grand Slam champion John, said he had been tested after experiencing "some minor symptoms" about 10 or 11 days ago. Federer wows fans on Twitter with video of trick shots

Roger Federer delighted fans by posting a video on Twitter on Tuesday, which shows him executing some trademark trick shots against a wall in the snow. The 20-times Grand Slam champion last played at the semi-finals of the Australian Open, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, before undergoing keyhole surgery on his knee in February. Sports streaming service DAZN to stop paying rights fees to leagues: source

Streaming service DAZN Group has told sports leagues it will not pay rights fees for any suspended or cancelled games amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a source familiar with the matter. The streaming service is the first media company operating in the United States that has decided to withhold fees, which are paid to sports leagues for the right to air events, as broadcast networks have traditionally continued to pay the fees when games have not aired. The move was first reported earlier on Tuesday by Sports Business Journal. Brady to wear No. 12 with Bucs; Godwin switches to 14

The TB12 brand will live on in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that quarterback Tom Brady will wear No. 12 with his new team, just as he did for 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. NFL expects to play full season as scheduled despite coronavirus

While the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the global sporting calendar, the NFL said on Tuesday it planned to have a full season, including games in London and Mexico City, and to kick off on time in September. With a little over five months to go before the 2020 season is scheduled to begin, the NFL has yet to entertain the idea of delaying or shortening the campaign or having its 32 teams play games in empty stadiums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Dominos Pizza appoints former Costa Coffee boss as chief httpson.ft.com2UOUW48 - Carnival loo...

Pet cat tests positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong

A pet cat has tested positive for the coronavirus in Hong Kong after its owner was confirmed with having the virus, the citys Agricultural and Fisheries department said, cautioning that the animal has not shown any signs of the disease. In ...

Lillard doesn't want NBA to move permanent calendar

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard is not a fan of the suggestion that the NBA move its calendar to have seasons possibly run into August. The NBA is considering numerous options with the current season suspended by the co...

Four more positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Andhra Pradesh

Four more fresh coronavirus positive cases were reported from Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. This takes the total number of those infected with the deadly virus in Andhra Pradesh to 44.The district administration said the COVID-19 positive teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020