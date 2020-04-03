Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. U.S. judge throws out Major League Baseball sign-stealing lawsuit

A U.S. judge on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to hold Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox liable to DraftKings fantasy baseball bettors for the sport's sign-stealing scandal. Although both teams "shamelessly" used electronic devices to steal signs, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said statements by the teams and baseball commissioner Rob Manfred about the sport's integrity did not make them liable to DraftKings participants who wagered on tainted games. Joshua-Pulev heavyweight title fight postponed - promoters

The world heavyweight title fight between Briton Anthony Joshua and the IBF's mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria originally scheduled for June 20 has been postponed, promoters Matchroom Boxing said on Friday. Joshua's defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles was set to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but the coronavirus outbreak has brought global sport to a standstill, with no competition taking place in the United Kingdom. Retired Gattis: '17 Astros 'cheated baseball, fans'

Evan Gattis fought to win a World Series ring with the Houston Astros and got one in 2017. Looking back, it feels like he lost. Gattis was with the Astros for their historic run, which since has been disgraced by revelations of a sign-stealing scheme that cost general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch their jobs and a one-year ban from baseball. The repercussions swept up two other managers -- the New York Mets fired Carlos Beltran and the Boston Red Sox parted with Alex Cora -- who were part of the scheme in Houston in 2017. WNBA postpones start of season due to coronavirus

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has postponed the start of its 2020 regular season and training camps because of the coronavirus outbreak, the league said on Friday. The WNBA, whose regular season was originally scheduled to run from May 15-Sept. 20, is the latest league forced to either cancel or postpone games because of the coronavirus. Golf - U.S. Women's Open postponed until December

The U.S. Women's Open has been postponed and moved from June 4-7 to Dec. 10-13 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, said the United States Golf Association (USGA) on Friday. The tournament had been scheduled to be held on the Jackrabbit Course at Champions Golf Club in Houston but will now also be played on the Cypress Creek layout because of the reduced daylight in December. Live practice games a 'beam of light' for baseball-starved Korean fans

For student Kim Jin-won, watching his favourite baseball team's practice games live on YouTube is a rare slice of happiness while stuck at home during South Korea's social distancing campaign aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. The global sporting calendar has been virtually wiped out due to the spread of the virus, and the Korea Baseball Organization has postponed the start of the season from March 28 to April 20. With Wimbledon lost, Federer and Williams running out of Grand Slam opportunities

The cancellation of Wimbledon this week has not only fanned the possibility of a total tennis wipeout for the rest of the season but may also have put an end to the Grand Slam title chase for both Roger Federer and Serena Williams. Wimbledon was scrapped for the first time since World War Two on Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the suspension of professional tennis extended to July 13. Chiefs WR Watkins restructures deal to stay in KC

Sammy Watkins restructured his contract to receive $7 million of the $16 million he's owed from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 as incentives. According to multiple reports, Watkins helped create $5 million in salary-cap space for the Chiefs, who had $171 left under the cap before the move. Cycling - Tour going ahead would be 'madness', says former minister

Allowing the Tour de France to go ahead as scheduled despite the COVID-19 pandemic would be "madness" and a "crime against humanity", former French sports minister David Douillet has said. The outbreak has decimated the global sporting calendar and the Tour de France - which takes place in June and July - is one of the last major global sporting events that has not yet been cancelled or postponed. Champion rower decides postponed Tokyo Games are a step too far

British Olympic rowing gold medallist Tom Ransley announced his retirement on Friday after deciding the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to next year was a step too far. The 34-year-old was part of the men's eight who won gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and also a bronze in London four years earlier.

